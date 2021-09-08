The American Car Show to return this weekend
Published: 4:46 PM September 8, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The American Car Show is returning to Stonham Barns this weekend.
The classic car show will be held at Stonham Barns Park on Sunday, September 12, from 9am to 4pm.
A huge range of American cars, trucks, hot rods and bikes are set to be on display.
There will also be live music, Slot Car Indy 500 racing and showring displays.
A parade will take place on the day, with all the vehicles being shown off by their owners, and trophies handed out to the winners.
Food and drink stalls will be scattered around the park.
Dogs are welcome to the show but organisers have asked that they are kept on a lead at all times.
Camping is available at the event and tickets, which are £10 per person, can be booked online.
