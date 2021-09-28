Published: 7:00 PM September 28, 2021

Viking life is being recreated at Stonham Barns family friendly Saxon and Viking Festival which is being staged on October 16, 2021 - Credit: MarK Bellsham

Ever wished you could go back in time and witness history being made?

Now, Stonham Barns Park is offering visitors the next best thing when they turn the clock back 1,000 years as they host their annual Saxon & Viking Festival on Saturday, October 16.

Stonham Barns, just off the A140, will be offering a day of family entertainment as Saxons and Vikings meet again on the battlefield to re-enact the campaigns for control of East Anglia. In addition, the modern-day time travellers will be given an opportunity to experience what life was like during the so-called ‘Dark Ages’.

Viking battles against the Saxons will be recreated at Stonham Barns family friendly Saxon and Viking Festival which is being staged on October 16, 2021 - Credit: MarK Bellsham

There will be re-enactment groups from around the country providing activities for a ‘living history camp’ made up of characters from the Saxon and Viking period.

Each group will give an insight into the way of life and culture which will include cooking displays, weaving, leathercraft, woodwork, blacksmithing, herbalism, with Saga storytelling and Rune readings. Visitors will be able to participate in ‘have a go’ sessions which will include archery and axe throwing, all handled under the supervision of certified instructors.

You may also want to watch:

Re-enactment displays and battles will take place in the show ring from noon to 5.30pm after which there will be a big battle finale.

A torchlight parade will follow including the spectacle of the ceremonial burning of a Viking Boat.

In the Stonham Barns Park main barn will be activities throughout the day including screenings of Hollywood Viking themed films, local interest Dark Age films, talks on weaving, Saxon and Viking lifestyles and crafts and demos. There will also be live folk music and children’s activities including face painting and pretend shield, sword and helmet making.

A licenced bar will be open throughout the event. Hot and cold refreshments and food will also be available.

Adult tickets are £10 per person while the under 12s are admitted free. For advanced tickets and more information call Stonham Barns Park on 01449 711111 or visit the Stonham Barns website. Dogs are welcome but they must be kept on short leads. For camping booking enquiries call 01449 711901.

