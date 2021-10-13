Published: 4:30 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM October 13, 2021

Stowmarket Town Council is looking to bring "cheer and happiness" to the town this November with a Christmas Fayre and the return of the popular Christmas Tree Festival.

Among the festive attractions at the new Christmas Fayre, which will take place on Sunday, November 28, will be an ice rink, merry-go-round and carol singers.

Children will also be able to meet Father Christmas and even feed his real life reindeers at the Museum of East Anglian Life.

Father Christmas will be one of the main attractions at the new Stowmarket Christmas Fayre - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

In the town centre families will be able to enjoy festive storytelling at the John Peel Centre and the Regal cinema in Ipswich Street will be showing classic Christmas films.

As well as the fayre which will run from 10.30am - 5pm, the famous Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival will also be back for 2021 taking place at St Peter and St Mary's Church.

There will be more than 360 decorated Christmas trees at the festival which will run between November 26 and January 1.

Karl Daniels, Communities and Partnerships Manager, said: “It’s been a very challenging couple of years for everyone and the Stowmarket Christmas Fayre will help bring some much needed cheer and happiness to both residents and visitors.”

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the new Christmas Fayre in Stowmarket on November 28, 2021 - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council



