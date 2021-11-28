Gallery

The Stowmarket Christmas Tree festival is now well underway, with organisers saying there have been queues outside St Peter's and St Mary's parish church in the town centre.

On Friday, November 26, author and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz pushed the button to light up the Christmas trees across the five venues in the town that are taking part.

Judy Eden, who has been involved with the event since it began 18 years ago said: "It is part of the start of Christmas for people."

Mrs Eden, who will be one of the organisers at the St Peter and St Mary's parish church during the festival said: "The crowds have been pouring through the doors.

"It is lovely watching people's faces as they come in and they say 'wow'."

She added: "It is so popular for so many people in the town and the surrounding areas."

Trees for the festival have been decorated by groups across Stowmarket, including school children, Brownies and Women's Institute groups.

The other venues taking part in the festival are Stowmarket Library, the Walnut pub, Abbots Hall at the Museum of the East Anglian Life and the Red Gables. It will run until January 1, 2022.

