Gallery

People 'pouring through the door' to see Stowmarket Christmas trees

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 3:49 PM November 28, 2021
Austin. Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket

Austin at the Stowmarket Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's parish church - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Stowmarket Christmas Tree festival is now well underway, with organisers saying there have been queues outside St Peter's and St Mary's parish church in the town centre.

On Friday, November 26, author and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz pushed the button to light up the Christmas trees across the five venues in the town that are taking part.

Ivy. Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket

Ivy at the Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket

The Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Judy Eden, who has been involved with the event since it began 18 years ago said: "It is part of the start of Christmas for people." 

Mrs Eden, who will be one of the organisers at the St Peter and St Mary's parish church during the festival said: "The crowds have been pouring through the doors. 

"It is lovely watching people's faces as they come in and they say 'wow'." 

Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket

Octavia at the Christmas Tree festival in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Evelyn. Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket PICTURE: CHARLOTTE

Evelyn at the Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She added: "It is so popular for so many people in the town and the surrounding areas." 

Trees for the festival have been decorated by groups across Stowmarket, including school children, Brownies and Women's Institute groups. 

The other venues taking part in the festival are Stowmarket Library, the Walnut pub, Abbots Hall at the Museum of the East Anglian Life and the Red Gables. It will run until January 1, 2022. 

Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lily. Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket

Lily admiring a Christmas tree at the festival in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Austin. Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket

Austin having fun at THE Christmas tree festival at St Marys and St Peter's church in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Christmas
Stowmarket News

