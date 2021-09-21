News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

A nurse, dentist, and post lady join scarecrow congregation

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 12:54 PM September 21, 2021   
Scarecrow festival Stowmarket

A nurse scarecrow and a vet scarecrow with Lois Muller who helped set up the scarecrow festival in Stowmarket - it will thank the town's pandemic heroes - Credit: John and Jan Webb

This weekend more than 30 scarecrows will arrive at a church in Stowmarket town centre as the community gives thanks to the town's pandemic heroes. 

The congregation at Stowmarket United Reformed Church in Ipswich Street will be joined by the scarecrows for their Sunday service -with the church also open for members of the public to visit the scarecrow festival from Friday, September 24 - Monday, September 27. 

Leonie Robinson, who has helped arrange the festival said: "We will have farmers milking cows, a post lady, a dentist and NHS heroes from the pandemic." 

Fellow organiser John Webb said: "We will be focussed on thanking all of those who have contributed to keeping us safe, providing food and keeping he country moving during the pandemic." 

The free festival will coincide with the church's harvest celebrations and families can visit the scarecrow festival between 10am -4pm on Friday and Saturday, 12pm - 4pm on Sunday, and 10am - 1pm on Monday.

Nurse scarecrow

Families are invited to visit the scarecrow festival at the Stowmarket United Reformed Church in Ipswich Street this weekend - Credit: Jan Webb

If you are looking for more things to do with the family this weekend - visit the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group. 



You may also want to watch:

Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after the game.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town

Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Suffolk Live

Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon