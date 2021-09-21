Published: 12:54 PM September 21, 2021

A nurse scarecrow and a vet scarecrow with Lois Muller who helped set up the scarecrow festival in Stowmarket - it will thank the town's pandemic heroes - Credit: John and Jan Webb

This weekend more than 30 scarecrows will arrive at a church in Stowmarket town centre as the community gives thanks to the town's pandemic heroes.

The congregation at Stowmarket United Reformed Church in Ipswich Street will be joined by the scarecrows for their Sunday service -with the church also open for members of the public to visit the scarecrow festival from Friday, September 24 - Monday, September 27.

Leonie Robinson, who has helped arrange the festival said: "We will have farmers milking cows, a post lady, a dentist and NHS heroes from the pandemic."

Fellow organiser John Webb said: "We will be focussed on thanking all of those who have contributed to keeping us safe, providing food and keeping he country moving during the pandemic."

The free festival will coincide with the church's harvest celebrations and families can visit the scarecrow festival between 10am -4pm on Friday and Saturday, 12pm - 4pm on Sunday, and 10am - 1pm on Monday.

Families are invited to visit the scarecrow festival at the Stowmarket United Reformed Church in Ipswich Street this weekend - Credit: Jan Webb

