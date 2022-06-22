7 dog friendly beaches perfect for a walk in Suffolk and north Essex

A list of some of the dog-friendly beaches across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

With summer here and temperatures starting to rise, many people are planning a trip to the beach with their four legged friend.

Not all sandy spots along the Suffolk and north Essex coast allow dogs on the beaches.

Here are seven beaches that dogs are permitted across Suffolk and north Essex.

1. Felixstowe

The existing rules banning dogs from around half a mile of the main Felixstowe beach between May 1 and September 30 are to stay in place, meaning you can’t walk your four legged friend between Manwick Road and Arwela Road.

Felixstowe beach - Credit: Archant

However, outside this area, you can still take your dogs to other parts of the beach over the summer, in areas including Old Felixstowe and the Fludyers.

2. Walberswick

One of the most popular beaches in Suffolk, Walberswick has great facilities for visitors and a variety of places to shop and eat.

Walberswick beach - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walberswick, which was also recently named one of the best beaches in the country, is dog friendly all year round, and the seaside is very close to the village, so visitors can combine their trip to the beach with a wander around the area.

3. Dunwich

Dunwich has an atmosphere all of its own.

The shingle beach, in a gap between the cliffs, is much quieter than some of the surrounding beaches.

The National Trust’s Dunwich Heath and Beach site welcome dogs throughout the area, and they are also welcomed in the tearoom.

However, if walking with dogs through the heathland, you do need to watch out for birds and other wildlife.

If people are wanting to stay overnight with their dog, a hotel in Dunwich - The Ship - was recently named one of the best dog-friendly hotels in the UK.

4. Denes Beach, Southwold

Although dogs are banned from the main beach in Southwold from April 1 to September 30, dogs are allowed at Denes Beach off Ferry Road, located just north of the main Southwold beach.

This is a quiet shingle beach, and although facilities are limited, toilets are available.

The main Southwold beach is also popular with dog-walkers out of season.

5. Pakefield

Dogs are allowed year-round on the beach close to Lowestoft, where the main beaches do have restrictions.

There is a long sandy area which is ideal for walks.

There are a number of local facilities including the Jolly Sailors and tea and cake at Tea by the Sea as well as a selection of shops and fish and chip shops.

6. Kessingland

This beach in north Suffolk now allows dogs all through the year, since controls were relaxed in 2017.

The beach tends to be quieter than nearby Lowestoft, which has restrictions on its main beaches between May and September, but still has good facilities, including shops and toilets.

7. Mersea Stone Beach

Located in West Mersea the beach was recently named one of the most dog-friendly places to visit in the UK.

It is popular with walkers and dog owners as dogs are allowed on the beach all year round.

Dogs are permitted year-round on both coasts of Mersea Island, but the council does prefer owners to keep pets on a lead during the summer season.















