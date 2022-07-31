News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GALLERY: Pooches and people gather for Suffolk Dog Day 2022

Published: 6:05 PM July 31, 2022
Updated: 6:17 PM July 31, 2022
Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day.

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. Lisa Anthony with Kitty and Robert Hollingsworth with Fred. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people and pooches gathered at Suffolk’s largest family doggy event in the Helmingham Hall this Sunday. 

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Dog Day, sponsored by Skinner’s Pet Foods and Poundgates, returned to raise funds for the Suffolk Community Foundation.   

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. Jane Smith and Rod Tallowin with their dog Pixie. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Around 6,000 people enjoyed the warm weather and numerous attractions at Helmingham Hall, including show ring competitions, food and drink from Suffolk producers and children’s entertainment.

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The much-loved event was a part of the Festival of Suffolk, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and featured a series of demonstrations and classes. 

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Doggy demonstrations included canine massage, dog grooming, dog nutrition talks, behavioural training and Headway’s Brain Dogs Projects. 

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. Tess and Pete Oxlade with their dog Toby. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. Dudley having a treat in the Chestmut Pub. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said that his team’s aim was to “provide a safe and fabulous day out for thousands of families and their fine four-legged friends and raise tens of thousands of pounds for Suffolk charities and the people they support”. 

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. Lucie Celerier with her dog Elvis and Sian Martin with Bella. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

