GALLERY: Pooches and people gather for Suffolk Dog Day 2022

Gallery

Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day. Lisa Anthony with Kitty and Robert Hollingsworth with Fred. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people and pooches gathered at Suffolk’s largest family doggy event in the Helmingham Hall this Sunday.

Suffolk Dog Day, sponsored by Skinner’s Pet Foods and Poundgates, returned to raise funds for the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Jane Smith and Rod Tallowin with their dog Pixie.

Around 6,000 people enjoyed the warm weather and numerous attractions at Helmingham Hall, including show ring competitions, food and drink from Suffolk producers and children’s entertainment.

The much-loved event was a part of the Festival of Suffolk, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and featured a series of demonstrations and classes.

Doggy demonstrations included canine massage, dog grooming, dog nutrition talks, behavioural training and Headway’s Brain Dogs Projects.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said that his team’s aim was to “provide a safe and fabulous day out for thousands of families and their fine four-legged friends and raise tens of thousands of pounds for Suffolk charities and the people they support”.

