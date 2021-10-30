Aaron Weight, Ivan Wilkinson and Hayley Evenett on stage with the improv comedy troupe Insert Laughter Here - Credit: Insert Laughter Here

Suffolk-based improv comedy troupe [Insert Laughter Here] are already looking ahead to the new year with two brand new improvised comedy shows set to be unveiled.

Established in early 2019, [Insert Laughter Here] are bouncing back from the frustrations of lockdown and with additional team members are now stronger and more creative than ever.

Insert Laughter Here, the Suffolk-based 'improv; comedy troupe are planning new shows for November, January and March - Credit: Insert Laughter Here

Playing a series of games in the style of Whose Line is it Anyway? the performers will take suggestions from the audience of ingredients such as scenarios, lines of dialogue and character quirks, using them to create hilarious scenes from scratch.

Previous highlights have included glowing-haired aliens on a strange planet, a high-stakes bank heist that went horribly wrong, and a shopping trip in the style of a nature documentary.

Everything is made up on the spot using input from the audience, no two shows will ever be the same.

Ivan Wilkinson and Hayley Evenett getting to grips with a comic situation with their improv comedy group Insert Laughter Here - Credit: Insert Laughter Here

While planning for the New Year, [Insert Laughter Here] still have one show left on the calendar for 2021 at Upstairs at the Market Cross, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday November 13, at 8pm.

The two shows in the New Year are at the Fisher Theatre, Bungay, on Friday January 21 and Wednesday March 23, 2022.

The experienced cast features James Ducker (Ministers of Grace: The Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters), Hayley Evenett (Mockery Manor, the award-winning audio drama podcast) and Ivan Wilkinson (The Scarlet Pimpernell) along with Abigail Cameron-Laker (Pride & Prejudice), Jake Jarvis (Goodnight Mister Tom); Mark Taylor (local pantomime favourite) and producer and director Aaron Weight.

For all of the shows there is a minimum recommended age of 16+ because nothing is planned and the performers can (and often do) perform scenes which contain adult content or swearing.

Tickets for the Bury St Edmunds show can be booked here and the Fisher Theatre shows are on sale here