Published: 11:49 AM April 9, 2021

Libraries across Suffolk will be welcoming back visitors for browsing next week.

Customers will be able to check out books inside almost all libraries in the county during the week of Monday, April 12 with the mobile library service also resuming on Monday.

Customers will also be able to book the use of computers in most libraries.

Both customers and staff will still be required to follow safety procedures including social distancing and wearing a face mask, numbers of customers inside the libraries will be restricted to allow people to browse safely.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Libraries said: "The exceptions are Saxmundham Library where browsing and computer use will not return until the library moves from its temporary base to a new building in May.

"Haverhill Library will also be undergoing some refurbishment work this month and therefore browsing and IT booking will return at the end of April.

"Newmarket Library will be operating from a temporary unit in the Guineas Shopping Centre from next week whilst building work is ongoing and will reintroduce browsing on 27 April."

Activities and events will not be returning to libraries until June, but online events will continue to be provided, including the Skulduggery in Stowmarket crime author festival later this month.



