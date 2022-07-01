News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk museum to host military vehicle display

Dominic Bareham

Published: 10:23 AM July 1, 2022
A military vehicle display will be taking place at Parham Airfield Museum

A display of military vehicles and classic cars will be taking place at a Suffolk airfield this weekend. 

Parham Airfield Museum near Framlingham will be hosting the exhibition on Sunday, July 3 from 10.30am until 5pm. 

The airfield is home to the 390th Bomb Group Memorial Air Museum, which is housed in the control tower and showcases artefacts relating to the 390th Bomb Group, 8th United States Air Force, which was based there during the Second World War. 

The Museum of the British Resistance Organisation is also based there, which houses exhibits relating to the work of auxiliary units, which would have provided resistance should the Germans have invaded during the Second World War. 

For more information, visit https://www.parhamairfieldmuseum.co.uk 

Suffolk
Framlingham News
East Suffolk News

