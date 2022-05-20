Suffolk named as one of 'the greatest' weekend breaks this summer

Suffolk has been named one of the best places for staycation in the UK this summer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A trip to the Suffolk coast is a "bucket list-ticker of an experience" according to a national newspaper which said Suffolk is one of the greatest places for a staycation this summer.

The Telegraph selected Suffolk as one of the best places for a coastal stay this year because of the wealth of activity choices in the area.

Visitors to the area really are spoilt for choice as Suffolk is full of great beaches including Southwold, Aldeburgh and Dunwich to name a few.

Southwold is one of the jewels in the crown of the Suffolk coast - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Suffolk coastal hotel and coastal holiday home were recently named among the best places for a staycation in the country.

Two Suffolk seaside towns were also recently named among the best in the UK for a coastal holiday.

In the piece, The Telegraph said: "Galloping along an endless beach, sea breeze in your face, horse hooves pounding through the shallows, is a bucket list-ticker of an experience – and easily doable over a weekend on the Suffolk coast, even for novice riders.

Shingle Street is also a popular destination for visitors to the Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

"Stay at a seafront B&B, take a lesson, go for a woodland hack and then giddy-up for a canter along the shore.

"A two-night Suffolk Beach Riding Holiday costs from £350pp including B&B accommodation and five rides."

It comes after a Suffolk town was named as one of the best places to live in the UK by Muddy Stilettos.

Aldeburgh beach was recently ranked as one of the best in the country - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orford was also named one of the "most beautiful" places to live in the UK by popular luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller.

More information on equestrian-themed holidays can be found online.

Bird watchers from Minsmere take a look out to sea Picture - Credit: Archant



