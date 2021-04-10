Published: 4:00 PM April 10, 2021

Emily Curtis with manager Paul Stewart. The Masons Arms pub in Bury St Edmunds are getting their beer gaden ready for re-opening PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Masons Arms in Bury St Edmunds, like many other Suffolk pubs is gearing up to welcome customers back to their beer gardens after months of closure next week.

Having been closed since early January, from Monday, April 12 those with outdoor spaces are allowed to reopen.

During the national lockdown the pub has been improving and extending its beer garden to ensure it can cater for al-fresco dinning for more people when it reopens.

Staff at the Masons Arms pub in Bury St Edmunds are getting their beer garden ready for re-opening PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pub is hoping to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and is almost fully booked for the two weeks.

Owner of the Masons Arms Sean Driscoll, said: "After this extended break we are extremely excited to be reopening, it is just disappointing it is outside only and not inside as well.

The Masons Arms pub in Bury St Edmunds is ready to welcome back customers on April 12 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We have increased the cover of our beer garden to protect everyone from the elements. We have made a few improvements to maximise the amount of room we have.

You may also want to watch:

"Don't be shy come on down."

Customers must follow either the rule of six, or be in a group of any size no more than two households, and every visitor aged 16 and over will have to check into the NHS test and trace, or give pub staff contact details.