Published: 12:00 PM March 27, 2021 Updated: 1:18 PM March 27, 2021

Alice and the Easter Bunny, from Royle Princess Parties, will be surprising children in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket with their doorstep visits this Easter - Credit: Vicki Bye

Whether you are staying indoors, or hopping to get out and about with your family, here are some ideas for lockdown-friendly things do in Suffolk this Easter.

As of Monday, you no longer have to stay at home but the Government advice is to keep travel to a minimum. Meet ups of up to six people, or two households, are permitted outside, either in a public place or a private garden.

All of our suggestions are possible whilst sticking to these rules.

Staying in

Easter visits

If your family are having to stay at home over the school holidays what could be more exciting than some very special Easter visitors!

The Easter bunny and his friend Alice will be dropping off Easter eggs and crafts to children in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall over the Easter weekend.

The Easter Bunny will be delivering treats for children in Suffolk over the Easter weekend - Credit: Vicki Bye

Families will also have a story read to them and have their photograph taken with the friendly characters.

The visits will all comply with Covid guidelines and can be booked by messaging the Royle Princess Parties Facebook page.

Pennikkity Pots in Ipswich are selling Easter treat boxes which can be collected on Good Friday - Credit: Penny Damant

Ceramics with Pennikkity Pots

The busy bunnies at Pennikkity Pots ceramics studio in Ipswich have been busy putting together treat boxes for little ones to enjoy this Easter.

Each box includes a ceramic or egg cup to paint, which will be glazed and fired on return to the studio.

There will also be some tasty chocolate treats inside!

You can order your Easter treat box now ready for collection on Good Friday, contact Pennikkity Pots on Facebook to book.

Rock Paper Scissors

If your children are slightly older but still enjoy getting creative, take a look at the free online sessions that will be hosted by Rock Paper Scissors next week.

The Suffolk based art group are holding free online workshops in the Easter holidays focussing on the topic “Pride in Suffolk’s Past”.

Sessions are aimed at two different age groups, 8-11 and 12+, they can be booked via this link.

Getting outdoors

Museum of East Anglian Life

Across Suffolk there are lots of socially distanced Easter activities taking place, which your family will be able to enjoy out in the fresh air without going too far from home.

Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

From today the Museum of East Anglian Life in Crowe Street, Stowmarket are running an Easter trail.

Families can pick up the trail sheet from the museum shop, it is free for members of the museum and just £1 for non members.

More details can be found on the museum's Facebook page.

Easter quest at Framlingham Castle

If you and your little ones are ready to take on a challenge in the school holidays head to Suffolk's most famous castle.

Families will be able to crack clues and search for dragon eggs in the grounds of Framlingham Castle.

Once your children have tracked down the hatched dragon they will be rewarded with a certificate and chocolate treat!

Booking for the quest is essential and can be done via this link.

More ideas for things to do in the school holidays

Have you visited the new Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group run by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star?

Mums from around Suffolk have shared their ideas of things to do in the Easter holidays from a space walk around Needham Lake, to searching for 'rocks of happiness' on Felixstowe seafront.

