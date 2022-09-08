Two Suffolk restaurants named among best places to stay in UK

Two Suffolk restaurants have been named among the best with a room in the UK - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two Suffolk restaurants which have the option for customers to stay over have been named the best in the UK by a luxury travel magazine.

Retreat East in Hemingstone and The Suffolk Sur-Mer in Aldeburgh have been named the best restaurants with rooms in the UK by the Conde Nast Traveller.

The Hemingstone restaurant has a stylish interior which is filled with not only a dining area, but with sofas too.

There is also a large number of rooms that people are able to stay in with prices starting at £130 per night.

Travel writer Tabitha Joyce said: "The soul of this hideaway is found in the restaurant, the Great Barn, a beamed replica of a tithe barn, flooded with light, and cosy with sofas in front of a log fire.

"It’s handy all 28 Retreat East rooms are nearby.

"I stayed in the Piggery, its ancient timbers exposed, now encased in new wood and beams.

"Pale pamment floors lead through to the bedroom with its salmon-pink and grey curtained bed plumped with cushions of candy pink and lemon yellow.

"Deep sofas face a log burner, and there’s a mini kitchen, too."

The Suffolk Sur-Mer in Aldeburgh which only opened last month was also on the list.

As well the seafood-focused menu, The Suffolk also has six uniquely designed bedrooms to stay in.

Owner George Pell said he wants his restaurant to be something the locals are proud of but also a place special enough that people will want to travel to.