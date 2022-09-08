Two Suffolk restaurants named among best places to stay in UK
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Two Suffolk restaurants which have the option for customers to stay over have been named the best in the UK by a luxury travel magazine.
Retreat East in Hemingstone and The Suffolk Sur-Mer in Aldeburgh have been named the best restaurants with rooms in the UK by the Conde Nast Traveller.
The Hemingstone restaurant has a stylish interior which is filled with not only a dining area, but with sofas too.
There is also a large number of rooms that people are able to stay in with prices starting at £130 per night.
Travel writer Tabitha Joyce said: "The soul of this hideaway is found in the restaurant, the Great Barn, a beamed replica of a tithe barn, flooded with light, and cosy with sofas in front of a log fire.
"It’s handy all 28 Retreat East rooms are nearby.
"I stayed in the Piggery, its ancient timbers exposed, now encased in new wood and beams.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming
- 2 290 jobs at risk as meat firm proposes Suffolk site closure
- 3 Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure
- 4 Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall
- 5 Port's pay offer to be implemented without agreement of union leaders
- 6 Much-loved village pub to stand closed after landlords move on
- 7 Tributes paid as man who died in crash is named
- 8 'I want to play... but there's a bigger role for me' - Keogh on life at Town
- 9 Catalogue of breaches puts GP practice in special measures
- 10 A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich
"Pale pamment floors lead through to the bedroom with its salmon-pink and grey curtained bed plumped with cushions of candy pink and lemon yellow.
"Deep sofas face a log burner, and there’s a mini kitchen, too."
The Suffolk Sur-Mer in Aldeburgh which only opened last month was also on the list.
As well the seafood-focused menu, The Suffolk also has six uniquely designed bedrooms to stay in.
Owner George Pell said he wants his restaurant to be something the locals are proud of but also a place special enough that people will want to travel to.