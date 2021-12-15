Suffolk woman spreads Christmas cheer by knitting more than 200 angels

Joyce Cocksedge, 88, has knitted more than 200 angels for families in Little Whelnetham and Bradfield St George - Credit: Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich

Families in two Suffolk villages have been visited by angels this Christmas after one woman knitted more than 200 festive gifts.

Joyce Cocksedge, 88, made more than 200 knitted angels for families in Little Whelnetham and Bradfield St George, which were gifted along with a candle, and a Christmas prayer.

The idea came from Christine Stainer, the wife of Revd Richard Stainer from the Cockfield Benefice, who had originally planned to place angels around the villages.

Joyce, from Cockfield, said: “I have enjoyed making them immensely. I started off making 100 and ended up knitting more than 200.

“I hope everyone who has received an angel appreciates them just as much as I’ve enjoyed making them.”

Reverend Stainer said Joyce had been “remarkable” in her efforts.

He added: “Christmas is a time for friends and family, but inevitably that can increase the sense of loneliness and isolation for some.

“As we celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ we want people to know that the church is here to listen and help in any way it can.”

For more information on the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich and its events this Christmas, visit www.cofesuffolk.org.