Suffolk tower named one of most unusual places to stay by the sea in UK
- Credit: Unique Homestays/Mark Watts
A Suffolk tower which has undergone an "imaginative conversion" has been named one of the most unusual places to stay by the sea in the UK.
From converted lighthouses to old flour mills, The Telegraph has rounded up its top picks for unique coastal stays.
The Found Tower, which is owned by Unique Homestays, has been named as one of the most unusual places to stay by the national newspaper.
Destination expert Helen Pickles said: "It looks solid, impregnable and unwelcoming. Barely any windows break up the thick brick walls of this flat-topped circular tower on the Suffolk coast.
"But that is exactly what you would want in the 19th century to defend the British shoreline against a potential Napoleonic invasion.
"After an imaginative conversion, those same features provide a staggeringly modern take on a seaside bolthole.
"The rooftop is part terrace, part glass-walled living space with 360-degree views over the coast and Deben Estuary with the town of Woodbridge eight miles upstream.
"Below is a snug with grand piano and wood burner, below again are three bedrooms with light cunningly filtered through pipe-shaped holes.
"Hike the coastal path, explore yachtie Woodbridge, and watch the night sky from the terrace."