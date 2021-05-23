News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:00 PM May 23, 2021   
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

From the smallest pub in the UK - to the most easterly point in the country, Suffolk has lots of secrets to be proud of,  but how many have you heard of? 

1) The Nutshell 

Kevin Reilly of The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds

Kevin Reilly of The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Starting off in West Suffolk the picturesque market town of Bury St Edmunds boasts the smallest pub in the country - the Nutshell. 

The pub, tucked away on The Traverse measures 15ft by 7ft and is even home to a mummified cat!

And if anyone from another town argues their pub is smaller, it isn't - the Nutshell is in the Guinness Book of Records. 

You may also want to watch:

2) The most easterly point in the country 

The wind turbine at Ness Point, Lowestoft .

The wind turbine at Ness Point, Lowestoft . - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2012

Take a trip over to the Suffolk coast and you will find Ness Point at Lowestoft - this is as far east as you can go. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  2. 2 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
  3. 3 Double-winning striker reveals Town interest
  1. 4 Go-ahead for former club and bowls green to become new homes
  2. 5 Exit Interview: Once again Lambert's January signings didn't make the difference
  3. 6 Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m
  4. 7 Testing capacity in Needham Market ramped up after cases of Indian variant
  5. 8 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
  6. 9 Obituary: Tributes paid to world renowned stunt man, record breaker and carriage driver John Parker
  7. 10 Covid mobile testing site opens in Needham Market - but council urges people to book in advance

This means is in the first place in the country where you can see the sunrise. 

3) The secrets of Shingle Street 

Spectacular sunrise at Shingle Street on the eve of New Year's Eve. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People were keen to get pictures of the stunning Shingle Street sunrise - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Not only is Shingle Street near Bawdsey incredibly peaceful, it also has a fascinating history. 

During WW2 the picturesque cottages of Shingle Street were evacuated, reportedly because it was set to become a Nazi landing site. 

There are other rumours and conspiracy theories about what happened at Shingle Street during WW2. 

4) The white bricks of Woolpit 

A stock picture of the South Side of the White House in Washington, USA.

Did you know that the village of Woolpit has links to the White House in Washington? - Credit: PA Archive/ PA Images

Did you know that Woolpit, near Stowmarket used to be famous for its white bricks?

They were made in kilns in the village for more than 200 years.

Records in the Woolpit Museum show that the bricks were exported across the world and it is believed the first ever White House in America was made from white bricks from Woolpit! 

5) The Green Children of Woolpit 

Woolpit's village sign

Woolpit's village sign - Credit: Archant Archives

Woolpit isn't just famous for its bricks, it is also the home of the Suffolk legend of the 'Green Children'. 

Legend has it that two mysterious children were found wandering in a forest in the village. 

The siblings spoke an unusual language and apparently had green-tinged skin! 

Next time you are in Woolpit see if you can spot the green children in the village sign. 

You can read more about the legend of the Green Children of Woolpit here. 

6) The first radar station in the world  

Ra

A historical picture of the Transmitter Towers of Bawdsey in Suffolk - Credit: John Langford Bawdsey Radar Trust

Bawdsey in Suffolk had a significant role to play during WW2. 

According to the Bawdsey Radar Trust, the first operational radar was developed there in utmost secrecy in the run up to the war.

The radar worked so well it gave the RAF the edge it needed to win the Battle of Britain in 1940. 

Bawdsey was the first radar station in the world! 

7) The Rowley Mile

Russian Rhythm (blue cap) ridden by Kieran Fallon wins the 3.55 fourth race the Sagitta 1000 Guineas

Horse racing at Newmarket is definitely something Suffolk is famous for - Credit: Archant

When you speak to people that don't live in Suffolk they have often heard of Newmarket races - the home of British horseracing and the national stud. 

Newmarket Racecourse is made up of two courses: the July Course and the Rowley Mile. 

The Rowley Mile course is said to be the longest straight in horseracing. 

8) Sudbury and the stars and stripes 

Closeup of ruffled American flag

Closeup of ruffled American flag - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is believed that bunting made in the market town of Sudbury in Suffolk was used to create one of the first ever stars and stripes flags. 

According to the Sudbury Society, a flag-maker called Mary Pickersgill in Baltimore was ordered to make a  30 x 42-feet flag for Fort McHenry in 1814. 

It is believed Mary made the huge flag from Sudbury bunting that arrived in the US on a cargo ship - despite the country being at war with the UK at the time. 

9) Suffolk Punch 

Tracey Pettitt with Tilly and foal Prince Philip. A Suffolk Punch foal has been born at The Suffolk

Tracey Pettitt from the Suffolk Punch Trust with Tilly and foal Prince Philip - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk is lucky to have two special breeds of animal named after the county. 

The majestic Suffolk Punch horse, and the Suffolk Sheep which has distinctive black face markings. 

A newly-born Suffolk Punch foal has been named after the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. 

Bull at Long Melford 

Suffolk has had many famous visitors over the years but you might not know that one of the Beatles had a cosy night away at the Bull in Long Melford. 

The historic hotel are very proud that John Lennon and Yoko Ono stayed there in the bridal suite! 

The birthplace of Harry Potter 

Did you know the world's most famous wizard was born in Suffolk? 

Well not quite...

The stunning De Vere House in Lavenham was used as a film location in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - it appeared as Godric's Hollow, the birthplace of Harry Potter. 


Did any of these Suffolk secrets surprise you? Let us know on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page. 




Sudbury News
Bury St Edmunds News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Film crews were spotted at Belchamp Hall in Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury. 

Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook's Ipswich squad will face a tough six week pre-season schedule

Football

Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes (left) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game d

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus