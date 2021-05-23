What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
- Credit: Archant
From the smallest pub in the UK - to the most easterly point in the country, Suffolk has lots of secrets to be proud of, but how many have you heard of?
1) The Nutshell
Starting off in West Suffolk the picturesque market town of Bury St Edmunds boasts the smallest pub in the country - the Nutshell.
The pub, tucked away on The Traverse measures 15ft by 7ft and is even home to a mummified cat!
And if anyone from another town argues their pub is smaller, it isn't - the Nutshell is in the Guinness Book of Records.
You may also want to watch:
2) The most easterly point in the country
Take a trip over to the Suffolk coast and you will find Ness Point at Lowestoft - this is as far east as you can go.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
- 2 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
- 3 Double-winning striker reveals Town interest
- 4 Go-ahead for former club and bowls green to become new homes
- 5 Exit Interview: Once again Lambert's January signings didn't make the difference
- 6 Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m
- 7 Testing capacity in Needham Market ramped up after cases of Indian variant
- 8 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
- 9 Obituary: Tributes paid to world renowned stunt man, record breaker and carriage driver John Parker
- 10 Covid mobile testing site opens in Needham Market - but council urges people to book in advance
This means is in the first place in the country where you can see the sunrise.
3) The secrets of Shingle Street
Not only is Shingle Street near Bawdsey incredibly peaceful, it also has a fascinating history.
During WW2 the picturesque cottages of Shingle Street were evacuated, reportedly because it was set to become a Nazi landing site.
There are other rumours and conspiracy theories about what happened at Shingle Street during WW2.
4) The white bricks of Woolpit
Did you know that Woolpit, near Stowmarket used to be famous for its white bricks?
They were made in kilns in the village for more than 200 years.
Records in the Woolpit Museum show that the bricks were exported across the world and it is believed the first ever White House in America was made from white bricks from Woolpit!
5) The Green Children of Woolpit
Woolpit isn't just famous for its bricks, it is also the home of the Suffolk legend of the 'Green Children'.
Legend has it that two mysterious children were found wandering in a forest in the village.
The siblings spoke an unusual language and apparently had green-tinged skin!
Next time you are in Woolpit see if you can spot the green children in the village sign.
You can read more about the legend of the Green Children of Woolpit here.
6) The first radar station in the world
Bawdsey in Suffolk had a significant role to play during WW2.
According to the Bawdsey Radar Trust, the first operational radar was developed there in utmost secrecy in the run up to the war.
The radar worked so well it gave the RAF the edge it needed to win the Battle of Britain in 1940.
Bawdsey was the first radar station in the world!
7) The Rowley Mile
When you speak to people that don't live in Suffolk they have often heard of Newmarket races - the home of British horseracing and the national stud.
Newmarket Racecourse is made up of two courses: the July Course and the Rowley Mile.
The Rowley Mile course is said to be the longest straight in horseracing.
8) Sudbury and the stars and stripes
It is believed that bunting made in the market town of Sudbury in Suffolk was used to create one of the first ever stars and stripes flags.
According to the Sudbury Society, a flag-maker called Mary Pickersgill in Baltimore was ordered to make a 30 x 42-feet flag for Fort McHenry in 1814.
It is believed Mary made the huge flag from Sudbury bunting that arrived in the US on a cargo ship - despite the country being at war with the UK at the time.
9) Suffolk Punch
Suffolk is lucky to have two special breeds of animal named after the county.
The majestic Suffolk Punch horse, and the Suffolk Sheep which has distinctive black face markings.
A newly-born Suffolk Punch foal has been named after the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.
Bull at Long Melford
Suffolk has had many famous visitors over the years but you might not know that one of the Beatles had a cosy night away at the Bull in Long Melford.
The historic hotel are very proud that John Lennon and Yoko Ono stayed there in the bridal suite!
The birthplace of Harry Potter
Did you know the world's most famous wizard was born in Suffolk?
Well not quite...
The stunning De Vere House in Lavenham was used as a film location in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - it appeared as Godric's Hollow, the birthplace of Harry Potter.
Did any of these Suffolk secrets surprise you? Let us know on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.