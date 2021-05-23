Published: 4:00 PM May 23, 2021

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

From the smallest pub in the UK - to the most easterly point in the country, Suffolk has lots of secrets to be proud of, but how many have you heard of?

1) The Nutshell

Kevin Reilly of The Nutshell pub in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Starting off in West Suffolk the picturesque market town of Bury St Edmunds boasts the smallest pub in the country - the Nutshell.

The pub, tucked away on The Traverse measures 15ft by 7ft and is even home to a mummified cat!

And if anyone from another town argues their pub is smaller, it isn't - the Nutshell is in the Guinness Book of Records.

2) The most easterly point in the country

The wind turbine at Ness Point, Lowestoft . - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2012

Take a trip over to the Suffolk coast and you will find Ness Point at Lowestoft - this is as far east as you can go.

This means is in the first place in the country where you can see the sunrise.

3) The secrets of Shingle Street

People were keen to get pictures of the stunning Shingle Street sunrise - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Not only is Shingle Street near Bawdsey incredibly peaceful, it also has a fascinating history.

During WW2 the picturesque cottages of Shingle Street were evacuated, reportedly because it was set to become a Nazi landing site.

There are other rumours and conspiracy theories about what happened at Shingle Street during WW2.

4) The white bricks of Woolpit

Did you know that the village of Woolpit has links to the White House in Washington? - Credit: PA Archive/ PA Images

Did you know that Woolpit, near Stowmarket used to be famous for its white bricks?

They were made in kilns in the village for more than 200 years.

Records in the Woolpit Museum show that the bricks were exported across the world and it is believed the first ever White House in America was made from white bricks from Woolpit!

5) The Green Children of Woolpit

Woolpit's village sign - Credit: Archant Archives

Woolpit isn't just famous for its bricks, it is also the home of the Suffolk legend of the 'Green Children'.

Legend has it that two mysterious children were found wandering in a forest in the village.

The siblings spoke an unusual language and apparently had green-tinged skin!

Next time you are in Woolpit see if you can spot the green children in the village sign.

You can read more about the legend of the Green Children of Woolpit here.

6) The first radar station in the world

A historical picture of the Transmitter Towers of Bawdsey in Suffolk - Credit: John Langford Bawdsey Radar Trust

Bawdsey in Suffolk had a significant role to play during WW2.

According to the Bawdsey Radar Trust, the first operational radar was developed there in utmost secrecy in the run up to the war.

The radar worked so well it gave the RAF the edge it needed to win the Battle of Britain in 1940.

Bawdsey was the first radar station in the world!

7) The Rowley Mile

Horse racing at Newmarket is definitely something Suffolk is famous for - Credit: Archant

When you speak to people that don't live in Suffolk they have often heard of Newmarket races - the home of British horseracing and the national stud.

Newmarket Racecourse is made up of two courses: the July Course and the Rowley Mile.

The Rowley Mile course is said to be the longest straight in horseracing.

8) Sudbury and the stars and stripes

Closeup of ruffled American flag - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is believed that bunting made in the market town of Sudbury in Suffolk was used to create one of the first ever stars and stripes flags.

According to the Sudbury Society, a flag-maker called Mary Pickersgill in Baltimore was ordered to make a 30 x 42-feet flag for Fort McHenry in 1814.

It is believed Mary made the huge flag from Sudbury bunting that arrived in the US on a cargo ship - despite the country being at war with the UK at the time.

9) Suffolk Punch

Tracey Pettitt from the Suffolk Punch Trust with Tilly and foal Prince Philip - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk is lucky to have two special breeds of animal named after the county.

The majestic Suffolk Punch horse, and the Suffolk Sheep which has distinctive black face markings.

A newly-born Suffolk Punch foal has been named after the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Bull at Long Melford

Suffolk has had many famous visitors over the years but you might not know that one of the Beatles had a cosy night away at the Bull in Long Melford.

The historic hotel are very proud that John Lennon and Yoko Ono stayed there in the bridal suite!

The birthplace of Harry Potter

Did you know the world's most famous wizard was born in Suffolk?

Well not quite...

The stunning De Vere House in Lavenham was used as a film location in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - it appeared as Godric's Hollow, the birthplace of Harry Potter.





