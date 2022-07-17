News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Review: Electric night with Ireland's finest rockers

Charlotte Bond

Published: 2:59 PM July 17, 2022
The Script at Newmarket Nights July 2022

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The Script, Newmarket Nights.

It’s that time of the year when everyone gets dressed up to try their luck betting on the horses - and enjoy a late-night boogie to some great live music at Newmarket Nights. 

My friends and I made our way to the races by train and made use of the free shuttle bus service from Newmarket station to the racecourse.  

After a jug of Pimms, it was time to head to the paddock to assess the horses before the first race. I admittedly know very little about horse racing but my luck was in! I won three out of six races making a rare profit from a night of gambling.  

The Script finally played at Newmarket following two Covid-induced cancellations in 2020 and 2021

The band finally played at Newmarket following two Covid-induced cancellations in 2020 and 2021 - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

After some celebratory drinks and a delicious burger from one of the many food stands on offer, it was time to make our way to stage to see the greatly anticipated Irish band The Script who are currently on a greatest hits world tour.

The band were electric, and they even performed a couple of songs from within the crowd.  

To top off the day we were treated to a special Suffolk sunset as The Script played out. There isn’t many better settings to enjoy an evening with friends than Newmarket Racecourse. 

