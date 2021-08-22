Published: 12:00 PM August 22, 2021

Jodie Prenger is one of the famous faces that will be performing in Suffolk and north Essex this autumn - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

From the Ipswich Town 'Never Lost at Home' musical at the New Wolsey, to theatre star Jodie Prenger taking to the stage in Bury St Edmunds, this autumn's season has shows to suit everyone's tastes.

For those that feel comfortable getting back out and supporting theatres in Suffolk and north Essex again, here are seven shows that you can't miss over the coming months.

Tell me on a Sunday - Bury St Edmunds and Colchester

Jodie Prenger, who shot to fame in BBC Andrew Lloyd Webber talent search 'I'd Do Anything', will be performing in the national tour of 'Tell Me On a Sunday' at the Colchester Mercury and Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.

The one woman show, produced by Lloyd Webber and Don Black tells the story of a British girl's romantic adventures in New York in the 80s.

You can see Tell Me On a Sunday between Friday, September 10 - Sunday, September 12 at the Colchester Mercury and between Tuesday, November 2 - Friday, November 6 at the Theatre Royal.

Never Lost at Home - New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

Never Lost at Home is the brand new musical from director Peter Rowe - Mr Rowe also directed sell out show Our Blue Heaven which celebrated Ipswich Town's FA Cup victory - Credit: Archant/New Wolsey

Described as being 'unmissable' the show 'Never Lost At Home' follows the success of Ipswich Town musical 'Our Blue Heaven' which was also directed by Peter Rowe.

Never Lost at Home will celebrate Ipswich Town's famous UEFA cup victory in 1981 and will be able to be enjoyed by audiences at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich from September 16 to October 9.

Set to an 80s soundtrack, audiences at home will also be able to watch the show as performances will be live streamed.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Colchester and Bury St Edmunds

Nolan sister Maureen will join an all-star cast of the new show 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' when it tours stages across the country this autumn.

The comedy musical is the latest offering from the writers of sketch show Hormonal Housewives.

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds is looking forward to welcoming audiences back - Credit: Archant

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun will bring its pop anthems to the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24.

At Charter Hall in Colchester, Maureen Nolan, who plays Karen, will be joined by former TOWIE star Jess Wright, who will be playing Jocelyn for part of the tour sharing the role with Stephanie Dooley.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun will be at Charter Hall for one night only - Friday, October 8, more details can be found on the Colchester Events website colchester-events.co.uk.

Scouting For Girls - Ipswich Corn Exchange

Scouting for Girls will be performing in Ipswich in October - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

If its live music you have been missing head to the Corn Exchange in Ipswich town centre on October 13 for a night of entertainment from band Scouting For Girls.

The band, will be treating fans to tracks from their new album Easy Cover as well as their famous hits including 'She's So Lovely' and 'It's Not About You'.

Tickets cost £28 and are available on the Ipswich Theatres website - ipswichtheatres.co.uk.

Strong Enough the UK's ultimate Cher tribute act will be one of the shows making up the autumn season at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe - Credit: Carlton Entertainments

Strong Enough - Felixstowe Spa Pavilion

Those that love a good sing-along and dancing in their seat, will enjoy an "unforgettable evening" at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe celebrating the superstar Cher.

Audiences will be treated to performances of Turn Back Time, Believe and Strong Enough as a talented live band and dancers bring the party atmosphere to the seafront theatre.

Find out more about the line-up at the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion this Autumn here.

Who's Who - Aldeburgh Classic Theatre

If you enjoy a trip to the seaside for theatre, why not plan a trip to Aldeburgh to see the latest offering from the Aldeburgh Classic Theatre.

Performed at the Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall, 'Who's Who', a play by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, takes a comedic look at relationships - set in a Brighton hotel in 1974.

Who's Who finishes off the theatre group's summer program and runs from August 30 to September 4, you can find out more about Aldeburgh Classic Theatre on their website - actco.uk.

Jason Manford - Colchester

Comedian Jason Manford is heading to Colchester in September 2021 - Credit: Colchester Events

Comedian Jason Manford is bringing his 'Like Me' tour to Colchester's Charter Hall on Saturday, September, 25.

Speaking ahead of the tour, which will also be coming to Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion on December, 11, Manford said: " In these trying times, it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle."

Tickets for the comedy gig in Colchester cost £35 each and are available on the Colchester Events website - colchester-events.co.uk.











































