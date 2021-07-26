Something for everyone - Theatre Royal announces autumn line-up
- Credit: Dan Cole Media
From Cinderella to Jodie Prenger, the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds has a tempting array of shows to look forward to as it bounces back from the pandemic.
The theatre's artistic director Owen Calvert-Lyons is promising to bring back back highlights that audiences at the venue in Westgate Street have enjoyed in recent years.
Mr Calvert-Lyons said: "We are looking forward to a full season of productions, within those will be some in-house productions which we are always particularly proud of.
"We are also delighted to put together a full programme of touring theatre which hasn't been possible for over a year."
One of the in-house productions Mr Calvert-Lyons is particularly excited about is 'Holes', which he will direct alongside Hayley Murrow.
Holes, which will kick off the Theatre Royal's autumn season, will see four professional actors joined on stage by a cast of young performers from Suffolk, that are taking part in the theatre's summer school.
Later in the year Jodie Prenger, who won the nations hearts in BBC talent competition ' I'll Do Anything' will be strutting her stuff in 'Tell Me On a Sunday' which will run between November, 2 to November 6.
Other shows to look out for include The Ballad of Maria Marten - a thrilling retelling of murder mystery, set in Suffolk, which will be on between Tuesday, 16 September to - Saturday, September 18.
Mr Calvert-Lyons said: " We are bringing back some highlights, some of the best productions and memories. We also have a whole range of one night productions to suit everybody's tastes.
"We finish the season with Cinderella our pantomime, of course it is a year later than planned and we are absolutely delighted to bring that production to the stage."
Aside from at the pantomime, the theatre will be keeping its gallery as a socially distanced area - audience members that wish to sit in this area will be able to use a special entrance.
Mr Calvert-Lyons added: "We recognise that those who have stayed away may need a little more time to adjust so retaining some of these measures means that all our audiences can feel comfortable.”
Find out more about the Theatre Royal's autumn line-up on their website.