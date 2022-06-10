Theatre Royal launches exciting new season of top shows

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds has launched its autumn season programme - an exciting line-up of music, comedy, drama, children’s shows and pantomime.

Owen Calvert-Lyons, the theatre’s artistic director, said: “We have 32 productions this season and I’m absolutely delighted that we are, once again, able to support the touring companies whose careers were so blighted by the pandemic and bring the best of these to our Suffolk stage.”

The Noise Next Door - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

In its autumn season, the Westgate Street venue will present a community production called The Secret Garden. In the play, professional actors work alongside local young people and encourage them to gain experience and confidence through art, as well as develop their performing skills.

Theatre Royal has reduced ticket prices for this production to encourage audiences back to the theatre and to make art accessible for everyone.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds performance - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

A pantomime called The Legend of Robin Hood is a must-see during the festive season. A special gala performance includes fun and fancy dress before the show, ice cream, a programme, goodie bags for children, drinks and nibbles.

Theatre Royal also prepared a series of special events to raise much-needed funds for its community and education programmes.

Theatre Royal Comedy Club, which was first launched last year, is expected to be a popular addition to the theatre’s programme.

Music fans can go back to the 70s and 80s with the most popular songs presented during the Dreams of Fleetwood Mac concert.

Fleetwood Mac performance - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

A group of singers will take families on an unforgettable journey from Ed Sheeran’s to Ariana Grande’s biggest hits at the Total Pop Party.

Ballet lovers will enjoy The Dream, a performance prepared by Ballet Cymru and based on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, as well as Beauty and The Beast, performed by the Ballet Theatre UK.

Beauty & The Beast - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Local amateur groups also have a place in the autumn season. The Lightning Thief, a performance presented by Suffolk Young People’s Theatre, will take the audience to Ancient Greece, where Zeus’ son proves that he did not steal a lightning bolt.

Tickets for the autumn season will be on sale from Monday, June 13. All the tickets are available online.