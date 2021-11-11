7 things to do in Suffolk this Remembrance weekend

From a Remembrance parade through Ipswich to events at theatres across Suffolk, here are seven things to do in the county this weekend.

Ipswich Remembrance Parade

After being dramatically downscaled last year due to the pandemic, Ipswich's Remembrance event will be back to normal for 2021 with a parade through the town centre to Christchurch park.

There will then be a veterans and civic parade from mansion house to the cenotaph, with a service starting afterwards.

In addition, Army Apache helicopters are expected to conduct a flypast.

When: Sunday, November 14, at 10:20am

Where: Ipswich Town Centre, and Christchurch Park

Cost: Free

Bridge Farm Barns Christmas Fayre

Some of the antiques on offer at Sarah's Attic, at Bridge Farm Barns, Suffolk - Credit: Sarah's Attic

Bridge Farm Barns in Monks Eleigh is a cluster of shops offering a wide variety of gifts. For Christmas this year it is holding a festive fayre.

With a market for local artists, craftsmen, makers and antique dealers there will be mince pies, mulled wine, handmade clothes and "vintage loveliness".

When: Saturday, November 14, between 10am and 4pm

Where: Bridge Farm Barns, Monks Eleigh, Ipswich, Ip7 7ay

Cost: Free

Harmonica Workshop, at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Harmonica master Steve Lockwood has joined forces with the Apex to put on a workshop suitable for all abilities, giving people a rare opportunity to gain skilled instruction.

Participants will play new blues rhythms, cool country wails, and jam along to well known solos.

Every workshop is different, and no ability to read music is needed.

When: Saturday, November 13, at 12pm

Where: The Apex, 1 Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD

Cost: £40

The Hound of the Baskervilles, at the New Wolsey in Ipswich

The production of Hound of the Baskervilles at the New Wolsey in Ipswich this weekend is far from traditional - Credit: Pamela Raith

The New Wolsey theatre is putting on a farcical version of the famous detective story, Hound of the Baskervilles.

Now having finished their time on the West End, this brand new twist on the greatest detective story stars Jake Ferretti as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi as Sir Henry and Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson

When: Tuesday, November 9 - Saturday, November 13. Doors open at 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Where: New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

Cost: Tickets are available from £10

Martin Kemp: Back to the 80s, at the Ipswich Corn Exchange

This Saturday, TV personality and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp will be spinning the biggest hits of the 80s at the Ipswich Corn Exchange.

Previously postponed due to Covid, the Celebrity Big Brother finalist is bringing his DJ tour to Ipswich for what promises to be a night of pure gold.

When: Saturday, November 13. Doors are at 6:30pm, while the event starts at 7:30pm

Where: Ipswich Corn Exchange, King St, Ipswich IP1 1DH

Cost: £25.50

The Story of Guitar Heroes, at the Lowestoft Marina

Lowestoft Marina will ring with the sound of Rock, as the Story of Guitar Heroes takes you through all the greats - Credit: Google Maps

Featuring songs by rock legends including Jimmy Page, Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix and Slash, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim for its homage to the most influential guitarists of the last 50 years.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, show will lead you through five decades of rock, starting with the early days of rock and roll and continuing through to the guitar heroes of the modern era.

The show prides itself on using more than 30 different guitars to recreate the unique sound of each featured legend.

When: Saturday November 13, at 7:30pm

Where: Marina Theatre, The Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

Cost: £24

Fat Cat Comedy Club, at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds

This Sunday's event will be the third post-pandemic Fat Cat show in Bury St Edmunds.

Starring the inventive Jo Jo Sutherland, the energetic Thomas Green and the fiendishly funny Mike Gunn, this night is bound to be a riot.

When: Sunday, November 14, at 7:30pm

Where: The Apex, 1 Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD

Cost: £13.50