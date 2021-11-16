Seven things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk is livelier than ever this November, with a weekend awash with gigs, markets, and even a little bit of husky racing. Here are seven things in the county you could choose to spend your weekend on.

Sunday Session at the Stamford Arms

Tangles sings of the revolution, class warfare, the broken state of modern Britain and occasionally a 90s banger - Credit: Tangles

Held by up-and-coming local musician Tangles, the Sunday Session at the Stamford Arms in Lowestoft offers a chilled out gig that is almost guaranteed to make you think.

Come and beat away the winter blues by being cosy, tapping feet and drinking ale.

When: From 3pm on Sunday, November 21

Where: The Stamford Arms, 94 Stanford Street, NR32 2DD

Price: Free

Seckford Hall Christmas Fayre

The Christmas tree is up at Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa - Credit: Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa

Christmas is approaching fast, and with just four weekends to go the Seckford Hall Christmas Fayre offers a great opportunity to grab some gifts for the loved ones in your life.

The fayre will include a variety of stalls, with handmade wreaths, handmade silver jewellery, candles and much more.

When: Sunday, November 21, 11am-4pm

Where: Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa, Great Bealings, Woodbridge IP13 6NU

Price: Free

Husky Racing in Rendlesham Forest

The British Husky Racing Association will be having their first event in more than a year this Saturday at Rendlesham forest - Credit: Angela Lord

The British Association of Husky Racing is having its first event since March 2020, and spectators are more than welcome.

Watch more than a thousand dogs over 110 teams storm through the forest at a lightning pace, carrying along courageous human mushers.

When: From 7am on Saturday, November 20

Where: Rendlesham Forest, Tangham, IP12 3NF

Price: Free, although parking at Rendlesham forest costs up to £4

Purple Zeppelin

Experience the excitement of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin in one mesmerizing show at the Spa Pavilion with Purple Zeppelin. While many years have past since since the last gig from either band, Purple Zeppelin will take you back to the magic, excitement and shear raw energy generated by these classic rock bands.

When: Saturday November 20, at 7:30pm

Where: The Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2DX

Price: £23

Bavarian Night at the Duke of Marlborough

This Marquee outside the Duke of Marlborough will be filled with the sound of Oompa music this weekend, as the pub celebrates a late Octoberfest - Credit: Duke of Marlborough

Award winning Leiston brewer Uli Schiefelbein will be providing the beer for this "Novemberfied" Octoberfest event, which will be taking over the community-owned Duke of Marlborough pub.

Entertainment will be provided, fittingly, by the Oompah Band, based in Ipswich. Organisers are promising a celebration of Suffolk talent, and German traditions.

When: Saturday, November 20, at 7pm

Where: Duke of Marlborough, Main Road, Somersham, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP8 4QA

Price: £25

Planet Fatale at the Smokehouse

Heavy Rockers Planet Fatale will be bringing their cycle repeats tour to Ipswich with a gig at the intimate Smokehouse in Ipswich. They will be supported by Kaine, and Virgin Witch, with an after party at the Brewers Arms pub.

This event is limited to 80 tickets, so move fast.

When: Saturday November 20, from 7:30pm-11pm

Where: The Smokehouse, 6 South Street, Ipswich, England, Ip1 3NU

Price: £4.50 advance, £5 on the door

Felixstowe Artisan Producers Market

Felixstowe Artisan Products Market offers a mind bogglingly large range of food, drink and gifts - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Organized by Suffolk Market Events, the Felixstowe Artisan Producers' Market offers an amazing range of products and a delicious variety of food and drink.

With beer from both Old Felixstowe and the Starwing breweries, cider from Brooks & Conquest, pies from ComplEat, baked treats from three different companies and a variety of jams, sauces and chutneys, the Felixstowe market offers delicious treats for all taste buds.

In addition, there will be gifts, including items from Suffolk Peace Creations, Teacup Yarns and ComfyBe, along with numerous other companies.

When: 10am-3pm

Where: Beach St, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 2DN

Price: Free



