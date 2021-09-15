Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM September 15, 2021

Cycling is a great way to spend time with family and set a healthy example to children - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s still time to sign up to Cycle September and join the thousands of individuals and businesses across the country as they discover the benefits of cycling.

Suffolk County Council is partnering with Love to Ride to run the month-long Cycle September campaign to promote cycling as a clean, healthy and enjoyable activity for everyone from families to commuters.

Here are just some of the benefits that cycling could bring to your life:

Improve your health

It will come as no surprise that cycling is good for your physical health – especially if your route includes a few inclines – but it’s also good for mental health. The natural production of endorphins and their absorption are both greatly improved by cardiovascular exercise (University of Bonn).

Outdoor exercise also facilitates deeper, more restful sleep and reduces the time associated with falling asleep (Stanford University), can boost your immune system (University of North Carolina), reduce your risk of heart disease (Purdue University) and help you to lose weight.

Live sustainably

Every pedal stroke means fewer emissions, cleaner air, less roadway pollutant runoff, and less material waste.

It’s not always easy to do, but with enough commitment and a bit of effort you can really ramp up your sustainability game. Start by swapping to the bike for some of your shorter car trips, such as nipping to the local shop for milk, the school run, or your commute to work if it’s not too far.

Gradually swap in longer trips, then, when you’re feeling super sustainable, why not try going car free for a week!

Spend time with family

Cycling can be a solo activity, but it can also be a great way to spend time with friends and family. Whether it’s a baby seat on the back or handlebars, a child trailer, or the whole family cruising on their own bikes, bikes can bring a family together.

Add to this the benefits of physical activity and time outdoors, and you’re setting a super healthy example for your children.

If the above isn’t enough, signing up for Cycle September also means you’ll be entered in the draws for Cycle September prizes, which include a Cannondale bike worth up to £3,000, Proviz reflective jackets, a Bike Cave storage solution for your garden, Bikester helmets, pumps and tool sets, plus £1,000 of gift cards for local bike shops.

Find out more and sign up at www.lovetoride.net/suffolk