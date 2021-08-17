Register now for Adnams 10k in Southwold
- Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Participators in the popular Adnams 10k run in Southwold will be able to book tickets this weekend.
The Adnams 10k run will return on Sunday, November 28 after coronavirus forced last year's event to go virtual.
Tickets for the race, which will start at the Harbour Inn and finish at the Red Lion pub will go live at midday on Friday, August 20.
Anyone keen to get involved with the race should log on quickly as there are only 800 spaces available which will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
A spokesperson for the event said previously: "While our virtual events were a huge success in 2020, there's nothing like getting soggy feet along the Harbour, or being encouraged up that final hill.
You may also want to watch:
"For those who prefer a different challenge, we'll still be holding our virtual 5k, 10k and Suffolk Pub Tour alongside our usual 10k run."
Tickets are £20 for UKA affiliated club runners and £22 for non-affiliated runners.
