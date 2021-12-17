News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Time is running out to win Ed Sheeran's guitar

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 1:30 PM December 17, 2021
Ed Sheeran with George Lowden, who handmade the 'equals' guitar

Ed Sheeran with George Lowden, who handmade the 'equals' guitar - Credit: LD Communications

There are still two days left to win Ed Sheeran’s coveted ‘equals’ guitar. 

The singer-songwriter donated the prototype to GeeWizz charity’s raffle, which ends this Sunday at 6pm. 

The guitar is a prototype from his most recent album of the same name. Sheeran says of the guitar: “It is one of one, there is not another guitar like this, this is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are alright. 

“If you win it, you can have it personalised. I can write some lyrics on it. I’ll do whatever you want!” 

The proceeds will be donated to Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA Primary in Framlingham, close to Sheeran's home. They are hoping to build a music room and expand facilities for their learning disabled and neurodivergent students. 

Three runners-up can win an Ipswich Town Football Club shirt, signed by Sheeran and marked with his ‘TOUR’ logo. 

Tickets cost just £5, and can be bought on the GeeWizz website.

Music
Charity Fundraiser
Framlingham News

