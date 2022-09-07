News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Well-known Ipswich singer will tour Suffolk libraries

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 11:30 AM September 7, 2022
Ipswich singer and songwriter Tony James Shelvin

Ipswich singer and songwriter Tony James Shelvin - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Libraries has announced a series of live performances taking place across the county this autumn. 

Ipswich singer and songwriter Tony James Shelvin and Iowa-based musician Scott Stilwell will be touring four Suffolk libraries with their Sounds of Nashville, sharing stories and songs about their lives and exciting travels. 

Tony James Shevlin, the Suffolk singer-songwriter

Tony James Shevlin, the Suffolk singer-songwriter - Credit: Archant

Tony James Shevlin is an Ipswich-based singer and songwriter who has performed all over the world, from Europe to Russia, Africa, America, the Middle East and Australia.  

During one of his solo tours of the US a few years ago, Tony befriended fellow singer and songwriter Scott Stillwell, who will now be accompanying him during the special performances. 

The arrtists will appear at libraries in Lowestoft, Stowmarket, Gainsborough and Glemsford. 

Tony James Shevlin said: “It's great to be out playing again, and the fact that it's in my home county is a bonus.  

Tony James Shevlin, the Suffolk singer-songwriter, playing at the Ryman Auditorium, home of the icon

Tony James Shevlin, the Suffolk singer-songwriter, playing at the Ryman Auditorium, home of the iconic Grand Old Opry - Credit: Archant

“I'm extremely honoured to be sharing a stage with my good friend Scott Stilwell once again, as he is a singer-songwriter that I admire so much. I know the people of Suffolk are going to enjoy seeing him play.” 

Tickets are £6 each and are available to book online


