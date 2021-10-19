Zombies needed for Halloween attack on Suffolk village
A group claiming to be the National Guild of Zombies is recruiting for a Halloween event in the Suffolk village of Tunstall.
Self proclaimed spokesman for the guild, Andy Durham, said: "We have teams of survivors who are to be chased. They're going to be attempting to cross the the village to reach the green man pub. We need them intercepted."
Described by his wife Sarah as a secretive organisation, Andy is emphatic about the guild's need for expansion: "There's only three of us.. but we're hoping to grow."
The guild is recruiting for what they're calling the Tunstall Zombie Takeover, an event where teams of villagers have to sneak past zombies throughout the village.
In his regular life Andy is drama teacher, who has organised the village race in July since 2013.
Speaking about the race, Andy said: "It's a bit silly, a bit anarchic, but also quite competitive. There's a prize for fastest, man, woman, child and beast. We've had lots of dogs, and in the past goats and horses compete. Never any cats though.
"We were thinking about how best to combine this with Halloween, and I'd seen a lot of zombie runs cropping up around, so I thought we could do something like that, but with a bit more of a game element.
"It should be really fun."
Prospective Zombies should contact the guild at tunstallzombietakeover@gmail.com.
They will be required at 2pm on October 31, for a brief initiation, before being deployed on the streets of Tunstall at 3pm.