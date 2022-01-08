New free walking app launched in Suffolk

Discover Suffolk - Suffolk County Council's guide to getting outdoors and host of the Suffolk Walking Festival - has just launched a brand new app, featuring 100 walking, cycling, riding and easy access trails in the county.

The Discover Suffolk App has been created as part of a two-year project funded by Suffolk County Council’s ‘Suffolk 2020 Fund’ with the aim to raise awareness of the countryside, and to promote outdoor activity to new and existing audiences.

View across Sudbury Water Meadows at dawn - Credit: Ben Heather



The app condenses a library of tried and tested routes along with high-quality Ordnance Survey mapping into a pocket-sized solution that you can take anywhere. Using the intuitive interface users can search for existing routes or even plot their own and use their phones GPS to navigate and avoid the risk of getting lost.



The app is completely free to download and use and does not contain any adverts. Users can choose to register to enable further features, but this is optional. One useful feature is the ability to download and store routes and maps on your phone which helps where there is limited phone signal (a common problem in Suffolk).

The app is available now on both Apple and Android platforms and can be downloaded from their respective stores.



So far, the app contains content captured from over 50 Discover Suffolk outdoor trail leaflets which were created in conjunction with parishes and local groups, along with promoted long distance trails. The next stage of the project will see further routes added to the app from partner organisations such as the Suffolk AONBs and East Suffolk lines.

To celebrate the release of the app, Discover Suffolk will be releasing a ‘walk of the month’ feature with the East Anglian Daily Times, promoting a guided trail from the Discover Suffolk back-catalogue which can then be followed and enjoyed using the technology. Keep a look out for January’s walk next week.

For further information visit discoversuffolk.org.uk



