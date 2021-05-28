Published: 8:38 AM May 28, 2021

Sam Cockman, centre, as Galileo in the West Suffolk College/Conservatoire East production of We Will Rock You - Credit: West Suffolk College

The show must go on for the arts industry. And it most certainly did at West Suffolk College, where a group of students from Conservatoire East took to an outdoor stage with a production of the Queen musical We Will Rock You.

Director Han Colthorpe had One Vision for the four-night run, that finishes on Saturday 29 May – and that was to create a magical kind of production that was ‘brave and ambitious’.

The cast and crew were certainly Under Pressure on the first night, as they broke free from lockdown to try and make this show live forever. So how did it go?

Elicia Glass, left, with cast members from the West Suffolk College/Conservatoire East production of We Will Rock You - Credit: West Suffolk College

Well, the audience certainly wanted it all and the opening number - Radio Gaga - would have made Lady Gaga think that a few stars had been born. The confident start helped set the tone for a production that showcased some of the talented acting and singing talent based in this region.

The story imagines what life would be like if music didn’t exist. Set way in the future, a handful of rebels fight for freedom and the rebirth of rock in a production that is littered with tracks inspired by the iconic band Queen.

The two leads stood up to the challenge. Sam Cockman as Galileo has an air of Harry Styles, and his career looks set to be heading in One Direction after this. Elicia Glass as Scaramouche left everything on the stage with a passionate and commanding display.

A quick mention of Ozzy Osbourne’s vocal performance. Not the actual Ozzy Osbourne, of course, but Leah Head who played the part of ‘Ozzy’ with a bold swagger.

Also, a nod to the professional band, who had the audience clapping in their chairs thanks to musical direction from Claire Bostock.

All the cast and crew deserve praise for creating something that everyone can love, having coped with a short rehearsal time in what has been an incredibly tough year for us all.

As a lover of both theatre and Suffolk, it was a treat to watch a live production again and a proud moment to witness new generations coming through who are ensuring that live theatre doesn’t bite the dust. The future of the arts is in safe hands.

A few tickets are left - to book, visit the Conservatoire East website.

The college asked to thank the many businesses who supported this production. Barric, Colin and Tiz Tiffin, Golley Slater, Edmondson Hall, Jardine Motors Group, National Trust, Place 21 NASCENT, The Culinary Arts Academy, National Trust, Treatt, Vauxhall and West Suffolk Council.



