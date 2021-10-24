News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Anglo-Saxon village hosts Middle Earth challenge for half-term

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM October 24, 2021   
Alan Baxter, owner of Arnor Heritage, giving long bow lessons as part of the Ring Quest at West Stow

Alan Baxter, owner of Arnor Heritage, giving long bow lessons as part of the Ring Quest at West Stow Country Park - Credit: Danielle Booden


Families took up a Lord of the Rings-themed challenge to overcome the huge spiders of Mirkwood and a dragon guarding its treasure at a popular Suffolk attraction.

The West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park was staging the event to celebrate 20 years since ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ movie hit was first screened.

The Ring Quest trail at West Stow Country Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Ring Quest trail at West Stow Country Park - Credit: Danielle Booden

Visitors took part in the 90-minute Ring Quest trail as they attempted to find the rings and runes to save Middle Earth.

Along the way there was chance to visit an exhibition about the Ring Quest, visit the Hobbit Hole and Mirkwood, meet Halbarad the Ranger of the North, and have a go at archery.

Glynis Baxter, heritage officer, dressed up for the Ring Quest trail at West Stow Country Park

Glynis Baxter, heritage officer, dressed up for the Ring Quest trail at West Stow Country Park - Credit: Danielle Booden

This event, which is is promoted by West Suffolk Council, is taking place at the village and country park in Icklingham Road, West Stow, and is on until October 31 from 10am to 4pm each day. Booking is not required.


You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding has swamped the harbour in the Suffolk seaside town

Flooding | Gallery

Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill

Suffolk Live

Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Bye of the Tuddenham Mill, which features in the Good Hotel Guide 2022

11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon