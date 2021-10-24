Anglo-Saxon village hosts Middle Earth challenge for half-term

Published: 7:00 PM October 24, 2021

Alan Baxter, owner of Arnor Heritage, giving long bow lessons as part of the Ring Quest at West Stow Country Park - Credit: Danielle Booden





Families took up a Lord of the Rings-themed challenge to overcome the huge spiders of Mirkwood and a dragon guarding its treasure at a popular Suffolk attraction.

The West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park was staging the event to celebrate 20 years since ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ movie hit was first screened.

The Ring Quest trail at West Stow Country Park - Credit: Danielle Booden

Visitors took part in the 90-minute Ring Quest trail as they attempted to find the rings and runes to save Middle Earth.



Along the way there was chance to visit an exhibition about the Ring Quest, visit the Hobbit Hole and Mirkwood, meet Halbarad the Ranger of the North, and have a go at archery.

Glynis Baxter, heritage officer, dressed up for the Ring Quest trail at West Stow Country Park - Credit: Danielle Booden

This event, which is is promoted by West Suffolk Council, is taking place at the village and country park in Icklingham Road, West Stow, and is on until October 31 from 10am to 4pm each day. Booking is not required.



