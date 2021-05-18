Published: 7:00 PM May 18, 2021

Elicia Glass and Sam Cockman have leading roles in the Conservatoire East at West Suffolk College production of We Will Rock You - Credit: West Suffolk College

It's a kind of magic! Students are preparing to present their own new outdoor version of We Will Rock You.

Young performers from Conservatoire East at West Suffolk College are set to stage the musical, full of classic tracks from iconic band Queen.

The four-night run will be performed in the college grounds from Wednesday, May 26 to Saturday, May 29, with all performances starting at 7.30pm.

A matinee show will also take place at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 20, with ticket prices starting at £13.

Sam Cockman plays Galileo in We Will Rock You - Credit: West Suffolk College

This school's edition of Ben Elton’s West End smash tells the story of a future without music.

But a handful of rebels fight for freedom and the rebirth of rock.

Director of the show Han Colthorpe, head of performing and production arts at Conservatoire East, said: “We are thrilled that live theatre is coming back.

"Our students have waited a long time for this and so have theatre audiences. It’s a chance to put our amazing cast through their paces and an opportunity for them to prove themselves in front of an audience who is desperate to see a live production.

“I can’t wait for the region to see this incredible show. It will be a chance to celebrate the arts. I’d also like to thank the college and the council for supporting us.”

Sam Cockman, 18, from Bury St Edmunds, is playing the central character Galileo. He said, “Performing is our passion. This is what we are born to do and we are putting our heart and soul into this so that the audience will not be disappointed.”

Elicia Glass plays Scaramouche in We Will Rock You - Credit: West Suffolk College

Elicia Glass, 17, is playing another central character called Scaramouche - with both names being inspired by classic hit Bohemian Rhapsody.

Elicia, from Sudbury, said, “I’d describe We Will Rock You as a juke box musical based around one of the most influential bands to have ever lived.

"It’s got amazing songs, a brilliant cast and we 'are buzzing to put this show on.”

The latest show will follow on from Conservatoire East's production of Jane Austen's Emma, running from May 19 to 22 at Ickworth, the National Trust site near Bury St Edmunds.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the Conservatoire East website.