Published: 3:05 PM July 21, 2021

An Aldeburgh theatre group is bouncing back from the cancellation of three shows in 2020, with a stellar summer line-up.

Under their new name of the Aldeburgh Classic Theatre, talented performers will take to the stage at the town's Jubilee Hall as part of the Summer Theatre by the Sea programme.

Shows coming up the next few months include Noel Coward's 'Fallen Angels' which runs from now until the end of July, it will be followed by the Alan Ayckbourn play ' It Could be any one of us' which is on between August, 2 to August, 14.

The Aldeburgh Classic Theatre cast of Fallen Angels back on stage at the Jubilee Hall - Credit: Martin Smith Origin8 Photography

Marianne Fellowes, co-producer and administrative director of the Aldeburgh Classic Theatre, said: "After a difficult 18 months for all communities, organisations, families and individuals, it is very exciting to be back at the iconic Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall producing live theatre once more for those who live in, work in and visit here."

Speaking about the coronavirus safety measures in place Marianne added: "We are keeping social distancing in place between parties when seated and benefit from good ventilation and space within the building."

She added: "We hope everyone will feel comfortable, so they can relax and enjoy the shows."

You can find the full schedule of plays that make up the Summer Theatre by the Sea programme on the Aldeburgh Classic Theatre website - act.co.uk.











