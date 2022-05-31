News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When will the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk again this week?

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:29 PM May 31, 2022
File photo dated 09/06/18 the RAF Red Arrows during a flypast over Buckingham Palace, in central Lon

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week - Credit: PA

The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this week. 

According to Military Airshows, the flypast will see the the famous nine jets pass over Lowestoft, Aldeburgh and Ipswich. 

The planes are expected to be above Lowestoft at about 12.47pm and Ipswich at about 12.54pm on Thursday, June 2. 

Red Arrows at Clacton air show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk as part of the Jubilee flypast on Thursday - Credit: Archant

The Red Arrows will then make their way towards Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Flypast. 

It will be the second time in the space of the week the red jets will be over Suffolk as the planes were spotted flying above Trimley and Leiston at the weekend as part of their pre-season practice. 

The RAF aerobatics display team is also taking part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26

The famous red planes were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

