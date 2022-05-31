When will the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk again this week?

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week - Credit: PA

The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this week.

According to Military Airshows, the flypast will see the the famous nine jets pass over Lowestoft, Aldeburgh and Ipswich.

The planes are expected to be above Lowestoft at about 12.47pm and Ipswich at about 12.54pm on Thursday, June 2.

The Red Arrows will then make their way towards Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Flypast.

It will be the second time in the space of the week the red jets will be over Suffolk as the planes were spotted flying above Trimley and Leiston at the weekend as part of their pre-season practice.

The RAF aerobatics display team is also taking part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26.

The famous red planes were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.