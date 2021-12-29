Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Suffolk and North Essex

Christmas trees bring joy into houses in the dead of winter, offering light, life and festivity to those who look upon them, but by the end of the month, they start to go brown, and drop their needles and become a bit of a nuisance.

Thankfully, in Suffolk, if you want to recycle a smaller Christmas Tree, you can place it in your standard kerbside compost bin to be collected with the rest of the green waste.

However, if your trees trunk is more than 6 cm in diameter, you will need to take it to one of the county's recycling centres.

These can be found in 11 places across the county, which can be found here.

In North Essex, Tendring council will collect Christmas trees left alongside recycling bins, in addition to those inside them, while in Colchester, they need to be sawn up and placed in the compost bin.

On top of this, St Helena Hospice has launched its annual Christmas treecycle, where people can donate a bit of money in exchange for charity volunteers collecting their trees.