Survey: How are you planning to watch the Euros this summer?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:00 PM May 30, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling scores in a Euros qualifying match. Where will you be watching the tournament from?

England's Raheem Sterling scores in a Euros qualifying match. Where will you be watching the tournament from? - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

When the Euros kick off on June 11, where in Suffolk or north Essex are you planning to watch the big matches? Have your say in our survey.

Will you be cheering England on from a pub, or having a garden party for your family and friends, complete with projector?

Greene King pub The Greengage in Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds, is one of many venues where fans can book to watch the Euros

Greene King pub The Greengage in Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds, is one of many venues where fans can book to watch the Euros - Credit: Greene King

You can already book your seat to watch at sports pubs run by Suffolk-based brewer Greene King. Do you fancy watching the action with friends at the Cock and Pye, Royal George and Golf in Ipswich, or the Greengage, Bushel or Dog and Partridge in Bury St Edmunds?

Other pubs around the area, like Isaacs on the Quay in Ipswich, are still finalising their plans for the Euros before taking bookings.

Watching England matches on a giant screen from FanZone at Portman Road now looks as if it may not happen, after Ipswich Town said on May 24 restrictions in place for Covid-19 meant it was very unlikely to open for England games. However, it is still monitoring the situation and has not made a definite decision.

