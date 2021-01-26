Published: 7:00 PM January 26, 2021

Britain's Got Talent Auditions in Ipswich in 2018 saw crowds going along to the Ipswich Regent, showing how much enthusiasm for the show there is in the area - Credit: Victoria Pertusa/Archant

Will Britain's Got Talent have to be cancelled for 2021? There are reports nationally that it may be axed for the coming year amid coronavirus fears.

The massively popular show, which was won in 2020 by Ipswich-born comedian and musician Jon Courtenay, has already had to postpone its filming, which had been due to start in late January.

First auditions are normally held around the country and in autumn 2018 hundreds went along to the Ipswich Regent to audition for a spot on the show.

Suffolk-born Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is coming home to perform at the Ipswich Corn Exchange - Credit: Jon Courtenay

Winner Jon Courtenay, who is due to perform at Ipswich Corn Exchange in September, wasn't the only Suffolk success in last year's series.

Talented Bury St Edmunds singer Souparnika Nair, who is now 11, won through to the semi-finals of last year's BGT and appeared in the BGT Christmas Spectacular.

Suffolk schoolgirl Souparnika Nair won through to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent and appeared in the show's Christmas Spectacular - Credit: Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular

BGT judge Amanda Holden said on her Heart Breakfast show there are "still discussions going on" as to whether the show, hosted by Ant and Dec, will be filmed this year.



She said: "I think there are still discussions going on because it's a big old show and there are a lot of people who are employed behind the scenes, so it's one that needs to be discussed a bit more in length.

"I think the producers are very keen not to let anyone down, so I think it's still under discussion, let's say." She added she didn't think the ITV show should go ahead without a live audience, which she labelled the "fifth judge".

An ITV spokesman declined to comment on reports that the show has been cancelled for 2021. Earlier this month, a spokesman said: "The filming for the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

"With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series. We will confirm revised dates in due course."











