Published: 7:00 PM October 20, 2021

Wishbone Ash have been performing and recording for 50 years this year and are celebrating their milestone anniversary with a series of gigs including one at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on November 3 - Credit: Wishbone Ash

The legendary Wishbone Ash have a reached a milestone that very few bands achieve – and are marking the anniversary with a series of intimate gigs which include a date at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

Wishbone Ash are celebrating 50 years of continual touring and recording and will take their audience on a unique journey through their illustrious history with a set-list that combines old songs with the new in a live show that remains as fresh as ever.

With millions of albums sold, their iconic twin-guitar sound inspired bands from Thin Lizzy to Iron Maiden, and produced classics tracks such as 'The King Will Come', 'Throw Down The Sword' and 'Blowin’ Free'.

Wishbone Ash emerged on the emerging Progressive Rock scene in 1969, producing a distinctive brand of melodic rock, inspired equally by British folk traditions and American jazz and R&B. Now, over 50 years later, the group is still a hugely popular live act and has issued an invitation to younger music fans to join its longstanding fan base at the anniversary show to discover what all the fuss is about.

Wishbone Ash are at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, November 3 at 8pm. Tickets are available online or 01284 758000.



