Promotion
Competition winners to present cycle jerseys to world’s best female riders
- Credit: Daisy Mason
Four budding designers are celebrating after their creations were chosen as the winners of the Design a Jersey Competition in celebration of the AJ Bell Women’s Tour coming to our region next month.
Your votes have been counted and four fantastic designs are now in the process of being turned into cycling jerseys to be presented to the winners during Stages 5 and 6 of the AJ Bell Women’s Tour, which is coming to Suffolk and Essex on October 8-9.
Entries for the Design a Jersey Competition were whittled down to three for each category by the judging panel, which comprised representatives of the East of England Co-op, which sponsored the competition, and Frinton-based rider Clover Murray, whose team CAMS-Basso Bikes will be competing in the AJ Bell Women’s Tour.
The finalists were then put to the public vote on the East Anglian Daily Times website, with more than 1,600 votes cast.
The winners are:
Stage 5 - under 15s winner: Elizabeth Whall, from Colchester
“It felt amazing to win the competition,” said Elizabeth. “I am looking forward to seeing the best women cyclists on my home track in Colchester and I hope they enjoy it as much as I do. We may even get to see the new world champion!”
Stage 5 - over 15s winner: Jo-Anne Button, from Colchester
Most Read
- 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 2 Teen among two arrested in armed police incident
- 3 Jail for man who threatened to 'do a Raoul Moat' and kill police
- 4 Can Town kick on now? Predictions for the next five league games
- 5 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
- 6 'We have formed a successful partnership' - Morsy on his Evans reunion
- 7 Channel 4's Changing Rooms comes to Bury St Edmunds tonight
- 8 Things to do in Suffolk this weekend with friends and family
- 9 Suffolk coast named one of top UK destinations for autumn
- 10 The stats which put Bonne top of the League One charts and firmly on course for a very rare Ipswich Town milestone
“I am thrilled to have won the Stage 5 cycling jersey competition,” said Jo-Anne. “As a keen cyclist and graphic designer, it was great to combine both interests and I look forward to seeing the final jersey come to life.”
Stage 6 - under 15s winner: Eloise Ward, from Finsbury Park, London
"I'm so happy to have won,” said Eloise. “I love cycling and racing my bike, and my dream is to take part in the Women's Tour as a pro cyclist one day. I can't wait to hopefully meet the riders on the day!"
Stage 6 - over 15s winner: Daisy Mason, from Great Wratting
“I'm delighted that my design has been chosen as it highlights a message I'm passionate about - saving the planet,” said Daisy. “I love cycling because it's so healthy and environmentally friendly. I'm really proud that the winner of Stage 6 will have the chance to wear my jersey and help share my message.
“I'm looking forward to seeing the Women's Tour, especially as it comes through my own village!”
As well as presenting their designs to the stage winners in Colchester and Clacton on October 8, and Haverhill and Felixstowe on October 9, the winners will have VIP hospitality tickets for the day and receive a jersey featuring their design to keep.
Nikki Insley, head of membership, community and insight at the East of England Co-op, said: “On behalf of the East of England Co-op I’d like to say a huge congratulations to the winners of the Women’s Tour Design a Jersey Competition.
“We were really impressed by the standard of all the entries so Elizabeth, Joanne, Eloise and Daisy should be very proud to have been voted as the winners for Stage 5 and 6. We can’t wait for the Women’s Tour to head to our region next month and it will be great to see the designs turned into real jerseys and presented to the winners.”
Full details about the race and routes can be found on the AJ Bell Women’s Tour website at www.womenstour.co.uk