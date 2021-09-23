Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM September 23, 2021

Four budding designers are celebrating after their creations were chosen as the winners of the Design a Jersey Competition in celebration of the AJ Bell Women’s Tour coming to our region next month.

Your votes have been counted and four fantastic designs are now in the process of being turned into cycling jerseys to be presented to the winners during Stages 5 and 6 of the AJ Bell Women’s Tour, which is coming to Suffolk and Essex on October 8-9.

The winning designs will be printed onto real jerseys to be presented to the stage winners - Credit: Women's Tour/Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Entries for the Design a Jersey Competition were whittled down to three for each category by the judging panel, which comprised representatives of the East of England Co-op, which sponsored the competition, and Frinton-based rider Clover Murray, whose team CAMS-Basso Bikes will be competing in the AJ Bell Women’s Tour.

The finalists were then put to the public vote on the East Anglian Daily Times website, with more than 1,600 votes cast.

The winners are:

Elizabeth Whall's winning design for the Stage 5 under 15s category - Credit: Elizabeth Whall

Stage 5 - under 15s winner: Elizabeth Whall, from Colchester

“It felt amazing to win the competition,” said Elizabeth. “I am looking forward to seeing the best women cyclists on my home track in Colchester and I hope they enjoy it as much as I do. We may even get to see the new world champion!”

Jo-Anne Button's winning design for the Stage 5 over 15s category - Credit: Jo-Anne Button

Stage 5 - over 15s winner: Jo-Anne Button, from Colchester

“I am thrilled to have won the Stage 5 cycling jersey competition,” said Jo-Anne. “As a keen cyclist and graphic designer, it was great to combine both interests and I look forward to seeing the final jersey come to life.”

Eloise Ward's winning design for the Stage 6 under 15s category - Credit: Eloise Ward

Stage 6 - under 15s winner: Eloise Ward, from Finsbury Park, London

"I'm so happy to have won,” said Eloise. “I love cycling and racing my bike, and my dream is to take part in the Women's Tour as a pro cyclist one day. I can't wait to hopefully meet the riders on the day!"

Daisy Mason's winning design for the Stage 6 over 15s category - Credit: Daisy Mason

Stage 6 - over 15s winner: Daisy Mason, from Great Wratting

“I'm delighted that my design has been chosen as it highlights a message I'm passionate about - saving the planet,” said Daisy. “I love cycling because it's so healthy and environmentally friendly. I'm really proud that the winner of Stage 6 will have the chance to wear my jersey and help share my message.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the Women's Tour, especially as it comes through my own village!”

As well as presenting their designs to the stage winners in Colchester and Clacton on October 8, and Haverhill and Felixstowe on October 9, the winners will have VIP hospitality tickets for the day and receive a jersey featuring their design to keep.

Nikki Insley, head of membership, community and insight at the East of England Co-op, said: “On behalf of the East of England Co-op I’d like to say a huge congratulations to the winners of the Women’s Tour Design a Jersey Competition.

“We were really impressed by the standard of all the entries so Elizabeth, Joanne, Eloise and Daisy should be very proud to have been voted as the winners for Stage 5 and 6. We can’t wait for the Women’s Tour to head to our region next month and it will be great to see the designs turned into real jerseys and presented to the winners.”

Full details about the race and routes can be found on the AJ Bell Women’s Tour website at www.womenstour.co.uk