Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music returns for 10th anniversary weekend

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 4:00 PM August 8, 2022
Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021 - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

A major Woodbridge festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a jam-packed weekend of events next month. 

The Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music will take place from September 3 to 5 in several locations around the town, including Elmhurst Park, the community hall, The Boathouse and The Riverside Theatre. 

The full line-up is still to be announced, but the festival aims to feature a mix of international stars, musical pioneers and regional artists. 

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021 - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

Among the headliners are Martyn Ware, Justin Robertson, Chis Coco, Les Spaine, Ben Osborne and Auntie L, as well as leading Suffolk bands, JS & The Lockerbillies, Jupiter Ray, Latin Heat, Peter Hepworth and many more. 

The gigs will be accompanied by talks, art activities, workshops and the festival’s active environmental area. 

The festival’s kids zone will also provide fun activities for a younger audience.    

The community-run event will also include a food and drink street, as well as an artisan market featuring local producers and brewers.  

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021 - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

As part of the event, the legendary musician, producer and electronic artist Martyn Ware – the founder of Human League and Heaven 17, as well as Tina Turner and Chaka Kahn's producer – will launch his autobiography. 

A book signing as well as a special Q&A will take place at The Riverside on Monday, September 5. 

'Electronically Yours' written by Martyn Ware 

'Electronically Yours' written by Martyn Ware - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

Ben Osborne, the festival programmer and co-founder, said: “We’re massively looking forward to being back for the festival’s tenth year.   

“Everyone's still buzzing about last year, where we came out of the pandemic with Jazzie B of Soul II Soul, doing a Back To Life DJ set.   

Jazzie B and Ben Osborne at the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021

Jazzie B and Ben Osborne at the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music 2021 - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

“This year we’re back to our weekend-long format, with three days of events starting in the park and ending with the Martyn Ware launching ‘Electronically Yours’. 

“As usual, we’ve kept ticket prices for all the events low, and under-15s enter for free! 

“We’re once again hugely grateful to Woodbridge Town Council and the people of Woodbridge for their support.”  

More information and tickets can be found at woodbridgefestival.com

