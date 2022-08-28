Woodbridge residents discover town's history during its riverside festival

Tarka and Lottie having fun at the Riverside Festival in Woodbridge. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families gathered to celebrate the past, present and future of their area during a festival on the riverside in Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge Historic Riverside Festival, was a collaboration of many local amenities, charities, and businesses, with interactive street art, live music, a scavenger hunt, historic boats, and much more.

Country dancing at the Woodbridge riverside festival. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The three-day festival includes many attractions, among others a display of the Longshed, boat trips, a presentation of Robin and Gillie Whittle’s new book, The voyages of Bumble Chugger, and the summer exhibition at The Woodbridge Art Club.

Claire Glatais weaving rin the Long Shed. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

During the first day of the festival on Saturday, the participants could try Anglo-Saxon themed food and drinks as well as listen to The King's River Opera performance.

Sunday's attractions for visitors included the chance to see the replica of the Sutton Hoo Saxon ship and view some of their incredible model boats from The Woodbridge Model Boat Club.

John Facer working in the Long Shed at Whisstocks. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The festival continues on Bank Holiday Monday at Woodbridge Riverside Trust at Whisstocks Place off Tide Mill Way with events including a craft morning, suitable for all ages, at the Tide Mill from 10am to noon, while at the Longshed Gallery there will be nautical games and activities for all the family.