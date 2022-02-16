News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Electrifying energy at Woodbridge School Grease show

Suzanne Day

Published: 12:13 PM February 16, 2022
Woodbridge School performance of Grease. Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Proud parents, teachers and theatregoers packed into the Seckford Theatre at Woodbridge School on Tuesday night, as pupils pulled on their leather jackets and pink lady costumes to perform Grease.  

The cast made up of students from Year seven to Year 13, was huge and as they ran on stage in their impressive costumes, I immediately knew it was going to be a good night!  

Grease, is not only a major film, it started life as a Broadway musical and for that reason, there were a few songs in the show that I hadn’t heard before, this only added to its charm. 

Lakisha Charema as Frenchy and Alexander Ridge as Teen Angel, charmed the Seckford Theatre audience - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

However one of the songs that stole the show on Tuesday night did make the film – Beauty School Drop Out.  

Alexander Ridge threw himself into the role of ‘Teen Angel’ belting out the song whilst wearing a beautiful bright pink shirt.  

Pupils at Woodbridge School showed off their musical talents - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Serenading Lakisha Charema as beauty school dropout Frenchy, the crooner had the audience giggling along.  

The duo had a lovely charm about them and you could tell they loved performing the number – just as much as the audience loved watching it!  

Throughout there was a natural comradery between the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies, giving the show a really genuine feel.  

As Sandy, Ella Walker, gave a classy vocal performance that had definite hints of Olivia Newton-John.  

The Woodbridge School performance of Grease - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

There was also fantastic acting from Lottie Edmunds as Rizzo who had bucket loads of sass – she is one to watch!  

The talented T-Birds - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

But every member of the massive cast gave bags of electrifying energy, even when they were moving pieces of set around, they never stopped dancing, smiling and of course singing!  

Grease at the Seckford Theatre in Woodbridge runs until February 18.

The cast of Grease at Woodbridge School had an incredible energy and dance moves - Credit: Mike Kwasniak


