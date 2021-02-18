News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Woolpit Steam Rally cancelled amid ongoing pandemic crisis

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 4:34 PM February 18, 2021   
Visitors enjoy the Woolpit Steam Rally. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY

Visitors enjoying a past Woolpit Steam Rally as organisers announce the cancellation of the 2021 show - Credit: Richard Marsham

A popular agricultural machinery show which draws visitors to Suffolk from all over the country has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Woolpit Steam Rally - which takes place at Wetherden, near Stowmarket - was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has suffered the same fate again this year as the ongoing crisis casts a cloud over the year. Organisers of events including this year's Suffolk Show have decided not to go ahead because of the uncertainty.

The annual steam rally event - run by steam enthusiasts - raises thousands of pounds for charity and community causes and generally takes place in June.

Rally committee member Peter Everson said:  "After careful consideration and with much regret, the committee of Woolpit Steam has decided to cancel the 2021 event.

"With the continuation of lockdown and no clear guarantee of when any part of the entertainment sector will be allowed to re open it would be foolish to make plans which will very likely have to be amended or cancelled nearer the time."

But on a brighter note, organisers are still looking forward to the next Woolpit Steam rally which will be held over the weekend of Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29,  2022.

This is being planned for a week earlier than normal on account of the extended four day bank holiday planned for the first weekend of June.

For more information go to Woolpit Steam

