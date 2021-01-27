Published: 11:00 AM January 27, 2021

Elvis the Wreathed Hornbill, with Priscilla in the background at Colchester Zoo - Credit: Colchester Zoop

As Valentine's Day approaches, it seems that Colchester Zoo has a new pair of love birds - Wreathed Hornbills Elvis and Priscilla.

Wreathed Hornbill Priscilla at Colchester Zoo - Credit: Colchester Zoo

Elvis entered the building in December, arriving from Amsterdam, and the zoo says the eight-month-old male has settled in very well.

He is joining Priscilla, a two-year-old female, who was the first of this species of hornbill to arrive at the zoo, in July last year.

Wreathed Hornbill Elvis at Colchester Zoo - Credit: Colchester Zoo

The zoo staff say he has already gained confidence around the Animal Care Team, who say he has a very sweet and calm temperament.

Elvis is happy to sit and watch the team as they clean his enclosure, and both he and Priscilla are very chatty.

You may also want to watch:

The zoo said on its Facebook page: "With just a few weeks to go until Valentine’s Day, it is clear love may be in the air between these two.

"They regularly sit close together, and Priscilla is often seen preening Elvis’ tail and wing feathers! It is hoped the new couple may become a breeding pair in the future."

Wreathed Hornbill Priscilla at Colchester Zoo - Credit: Colchester Zoo

Wreathed hornbills are currently listed as vulnerable, so it's hoped this new couple may help to grow the population of their species.

The zoo is currently closed during lockdown, and has asked people to be kind and support the attraction following a nearly £4million loss in turnover.



