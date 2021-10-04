Zombie-themed festival coming to Suffolk this month
- Credit: Zombiefest
A zombie-themed festival is coming to west Suffolk this October — complete with DJs, bands and circus performers.
ZombieFest, Suffolk's biggest Halloween festival, will be held at Mildenhall Stadium on Saturday October 30.
The event is back for its 5th year after organisers held a Freedom Day party at the end of lockdown this July.
The last ZombieFest was held in 2019 at The Ark, in Newmarket, and organisers say this year's will be bigger and better than ever.
Music will run from 6pm-6am, and people are being encouraged to dress in their best Halloween costume.
You may also want to watch:
More than 100 acts will be performing across eight stages, playing house, drum and bass, hard dance, garage and bassline, and classic anthems.
Highlights include DJ Luck and MC Neat, Ratpack, and Prodigy tribute act Jilted Generation.
The festival will feature a 30 piece theatrical circus, a troop of sci-fi scare actors and Halloween entertainers.
Ben, one of the organisers, said: "The venue is unique, being half indoors and half out. It's got elements of a club, and elements of a festival — you won't get muddy feet because the floor is concrete. Some of it has the eerie feel of a warehouse rave.
"There will be fire spinners, stilt-walkers and the sci-fi troop are all Comic-Con veterans with amazingly realistic costumes — the Freddy Krueger guys mask was specifically moulded for his head."
There will also be a funfair on site, fully licensed bars, and a street food village.
Attendees will also have the option to camp at the stadium until 11pm on Sunday.
Where: Mildenhall Stadium, Hayland Drove, West Row, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP28 8QU
When: October 30, 6pm-6am
Price: £42.05
Parking: Parking is available on the festival site