News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Zombie-themed festival coming to Suffolk this month

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:03 AM October 4, 2021   
A crowd of people at Zombiefest 2019

Zombiefest 4 was held at Ark Newmarket in 2019. This years event will be held at Mildenhall Stadium. - Credit: Zombiefest

A zombie-themed festival is coming to west Suffolk this October — complete with DJs, bands and circus performers.

ZombieFest, Suffolk's biggest Halloween festival, will be held at Mildenhall Stadium on Saturday October 30. 

The event is back for its 5th year after organisers held a Freedom Day party at the end of lockdown this July.

The last ZombieFest was held in 2019 at The Ark, in Newmarket, and organisers say this year's will be bigger and better than ever. 

Music will run from 6pm-6am, and people are being encouraged to dress in their best Halloween costume.

A woman dressed as as Santa Muerte at Zombiefest 4 in newmarket in 2019

Organisers of Zombiefest are encouraging partygoers to come in costume - Credit: ZombieFest

You may also want to watch:

More than 100 acts will be performing across eight stages, playing house, drum and bass, hard dance, garage and bassline, and classic anthems. 

Highlights include DJ Luck and MC Neat, Ratpack, and Prodigy tribute act Jilted Generation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
  2. 2 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display
  3. 3 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  1. 4 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
  2. 5 Early morning crash results in one person being arrested
  3. 6 Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around seaside town
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 loss at Accrington
  5. 8 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  6. 9 5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week
  7. 10 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens

The festival will feature a 30 piece theatrical circus, a troop of sci-fi scare actors and Halloween entertainers.

Costumes from the last Zombiefest

Some of the actors at Zombiefest are Comic-Con cosplay veterans - Credit: ZombieFest

Ben, one of the organisers, said: "The venue is unique, being half indoors and half out. It's got elements of a club, and elements of a festival — you won't get muddy feet because the floor is concrete. Some of it has the eerie feel of a warehouse rave.

"There will be fire spinners, stilt-walkers and the sci-fi troop are all Comic-Con veterans with amazingly realistic costumes — the Freddy Krueger guys mask was specifically moulded for his head." 

There will also be a funfair on site, fully licensed bars, and a street food village.

Attendees will also have the option to camp at the stadium until 11pm on Sunday.

Where: Mildenhall Stadium, Hayland Drove, West Row, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP28 8QU

When: October 30, 6pm-6am

Price: £42.05

Parking: Parking is available on the festival site

Halloween
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans intercepts the ball at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Harvey Allen, the founder of Honey + Harvey has launched a new bakery and cafe, Harvey & Co

Food and Drink

Honey + Harvey founder launches new bakery and café 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon