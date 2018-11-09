Overcast

Review: 10cc, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, November 15

PUBLISHED: 22:43 15 November 2018

10cc on stage at The Apex. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Fresh from his summer tour with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, Graham Gouldman lined up with four other superb musicians as art rock outfit 10cc took to the stage in front of a sell out crowd.

After featuring with the likes of Steve Lukather of Toto, Gregg Rolie of Santana, Men At Work’s Colin Hay, Warren Ham (whose credits include working with Toto, Donna Summer and Olivia Newton-John) and Gregg Bissonette (Santana, Toto and ELO) he was with 10cc original’s drummer Paul Burgess, guitarists Rick Fenn and Paul Canning, and keyboard player Keith Hayman.

And what a fantastic evening it was from the band who have been one of the most inventive and influential outfits in the history of popular music and are one of the very few acts to have achieved commercial, critical and creative success in equal measure.

Songs which stretched back to 1973 and featured their many successes including “The Wall Street Shuffle”, “Art For Art’s Sake”, “Life Is A Minestone”, “The Dean And I”, “The Things We Do For Love”, “Silly Love”, “I’m Mandy Fly Me”, “I’m Not In Love” and “Dreadlock Holiday”.

There was also a video of former member Kevin Godley singing “Somewhere In Hollywood” and a wonderful acappella rendition of “Donna”.

They had their fans adoring every number in their near two-hour set list which ended with the audience up on their feet and singing along to “Rubber Bullets”.

