From Halloween to fireworks - 11 events to enjoy this weekend

Ipswich Christchurch Park Fireworks return this weekend. Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

Are you looking for things to do this weekend? Choose from spooky Halloween events, fireworks, a retro games day, a herring festival and much more.

A pumpkin pageant will be one of the attractions at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds' Halloween event. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO A pumpkin pageant will be one of the attractions at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds' Halloween event. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

We have put together a selection of events for families, plus some which are aimed at teenagers and adults.

FOR FAMILIES

Halloween event, Arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, Thursday, October 31, 3-6.30pm

Start the weekend a day early! Family Halloween fun is promised at this after-school event, which will include storytelling, crafts and a pumpkin pageant, with £250 of gift cards as the first-place prize. Get creative and bring your pumpkin along to be judged at 5pm. Charter Square will host a spooky Halloween games, and three craft stations, where children can make their own spooky spider, or create witches, owls and magic wands with nature conservation charity The Fairyland Trust. Storyteller Suzanne the Story Weaver will be on hand,

'James Bond' promoting this weekend's firework spectacular at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT 'James Bond' promoting this weekend's firework spectacular at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Christchurch Park Fireworks, Ipswich, Saturday, November 2, doors open 6pm, fireworks 8pm

There's a James Bond theme to this year's big firework spectacular. The firework display will be set to Bond music, and there will also be a James Bond martini and gin bar, as well as a funfair, bar and food. Live music and entertainment will come from performers including the Bond tribute band Forever Bond, Chelsea Francis - Bond & Beyond,

Ipswich singer Adam Thomas, OK.OJ, iDrum, and ThunderMental Entertainers, who will put on a body grinding and fire performance. The event is organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group. You can buy tickets online here.

Abbey Gardens Fireworks Spectacular, Bury St Edmunds, Saturday, November 2, doors open 5.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

After last year's fireworks event had to be cancelled because of the weather, this year the spectacular is set to return, with music, food, bars and a funfair. The event is promoted by Bury St Edmunds Round Table and all profits will be donated to local charities, with this year's partner charity being Suffolk Mind. Tickets can be booked in advance from The Apex, Sheridan's, Croasdales, Tesco and Sainsbury's.

The annual Bury St Edmunds Round Table fireworks display will return this weekend. Picture: SUZY ABBOTT The annual Bury St Edmunds Round Table fireworks display will return this weekend. Picture: SUZY ABBOTT

Spedeworth Fireworks Gala Night, Foxhall Heath, Saturday, November 2, 6pm

Banger racing, National saloon stock cars and Superstox will all feature in this gala night. E-tickets are now on sale for the event, or you can pay with cash and card at the turnstiles.

Suffolk Herring Festival, The Cut, Halesworth, November 2-3, 11am-5pm

This weekend of family events is themed around the humble herring, celebrating the Suffolk fishing industry's heritage. There will be an outdoor barbecue of fresh-caught North Sea herring & bloaters, as well as the chance to try the famous Dutch soused herring. The event will include sea shanties and singalong songs, films of herring being caught by the 1930s, performances by the Oxblood Molly dancers, craft sessions, such as knitting herrings, exhibitions, and performances of the play Pearls form the Grit.

Jesse and Freya Leonard at the Suffolk Herring festival at The Cut, Halesworth. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Jesse and Freya Leonard at the Suffolk Herring festival at The Cut, Halesworth. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

The Market for Mums Nearly New Sale, Trinity Park, Sunday, November 3, 10am

If you're looking for children's clothes, toys and equipment, this sale has 60 stalls, with a wide range of goods on sale including highchairs, buggies and cots. There will also be local businesses present with special offers, and tea and cakes or light lunches will be available. There is a £2 entry charge on the door.

Disney Inspired Family Fun Swim Sessions, Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, Stowmarket, Sunday, November 3, 2.45-3.45pm

These Disney-themed pool adventures in the teaching pool feature Disney characters such as Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, Mickey Mouse and Friends and characters from the forthcoming release Frozen 2. Under-eights need to be accompanied by an adult over 18, with a maximum of two children per one adult.

Games Day, Ipswich County Library, Sunday, November 4, 10.30am-3.30pm

Board and video games will both feature in this free event to mark International Games Week. If you are into gaming nostalgia, you can play on a Commodore A600, Megadrive, Nintendo 64 and more, thanks to Bring Back Retro. This will also give children a chance to find out what video games were like in their early days.

You can also use tabletop games from the library's collection of more than 130 board games. Staff will be on hand to demonstrate them and give advice.

FOR TEENAGERS AND ADULTS

Thrill at the Mill, Woodbridge Tide Mill Museum, Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1

Ghosts of years gone by from the mill's haunted history will feature in this eerie event, being organised by the museum together with actors from A Company of Four. You need to book a session to tour around the mill at night, with slots from 6pm to 9.45pm. It has a minimum age of 14, with anyone under 18 needing to be accompanied by an adult over 21. For more details and to book, visit the website.

Scaresville, Kentwell Hall, until Saturday, November 2

There's still a chance to get in for this hugely popular Halloween event, as a limited number of reduced price tickets will be available each night. Definitely not for the faint-hearted, it takes place in almost complete darkness, and invites guests on an hour-long walk through the woodlands, buildings and parklands of the Scaresville Haunted Village. Attractions include the Unfairground, with troupes of acrobats and fire performers, and a five-minute witchcraft-themed escape room. You need to be 14 or over, and those aged 14-18 must be accompanied by an adult over 21, Online tickets go off-sale each day at 4.30pm. For more details, and to book, visit the website.

Paul Zerdin's Puppet Party, Corn Exchange, Ipswich, November 3, 7.30pm

Not all puppets are for children! Paul Zerdin's dysfunctional puppet family is suitable for ages 15-plus. The ventriloquist, who won America's Got Talent, presents favourite characters Sam, Albert and Baby, as well as a new bodyguard, an urban fox and a talking ice cream. The show will feature a mixture of master puppeteering, state of the art animatronic wizardry and a unique blend of edgy comedy. There is also an element of audience participation.