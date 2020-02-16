11 things to do this weekend - from circus fun to a Lord of the Rings-themed quest

Ring Quest is back at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park. Pictured at a previous event, a visiting Orc meets the Musgrove family with Kiara and Bella. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Looking for some weekend entertainment? There's lots to choose from, ranging from circus fun to science festival and a Lord of the Rings-inspired family quest.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Circus Fantasia, Trinity Park, Ipswich, February 15-23, times vary

Roll up, roll up! Circus Fantasia is visiting for half term with a two-hour performance including thrills, laughter and family fun, in a brand new heated big top. They say their 2020 show is the best yet, including the Easy Riders on the motorbike carousel, the Rastelli clowns from Italy, Western routines, a comedy fireman routine, and Miss Reka from the Hungarian State Circus on her giant aerial umbrella. There will also be hula hoop performers, aerial silks, the only touring set of musical dancing water fountains in the UK, and a live circus orchestra. For more details and to book, visit the Ticketline website.

Ring Quest, West Stow Anglo Saxon Village and Country Park, February 15-23, 10am-4pm

A Lord of the Rings-themed family challenge is back for February half term week. Youngsters can complete the Ring Quest and find the rings and runes to save Middle Earth. The event includes a visit to the small exhibition Hobbit Hole and Mirkwood and a chance to meet Halbarad the Ranger of the North and try your hand at archery.

Ring Quest is back at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park. Archie Abbott at a previous event Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Ring Quest is back at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park. Archie Abbott at a previous event Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A special talk and tour on The Real Middle Earth is also available to book on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 23. The event is suitable for children aged three and over and adults. Standard admission charges will apply, plus £2 for a Ring Quest pack.

Spectacle of Light, Haughley Park, February 14-23, entry times from 5.30-7.30pm

After surviving Storm Ciara, this magical after-dark event is set to return. There will be illuminated trails and trees, along with colourful light installations and a musical score. The event includes sparkling sculptures, coloured parasols, meteors and Moroccan lanterns.

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Estimated walk time is 60-75 minutes and there are refreshments available, including mulled wine and hot chocolate. If you book ahead, you can ensure your entry slot and get a discount, but it is also possible to buy on the door on the day.

Roy G Hemmings' Motown and Philadelphia on Tour, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Saturday, February 15, 8pm

Fans of classic soul music will enjoy this electrifying show put together by Roy G Hemmings, the longest-serving member of The Drifters. It includes classic hits from The O'Jays, The Trammps, Billy Paul, Candi Staton, The Stylistics, The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and more.

Roy G Hemmings' Motown and Philadelphia on Tour will be at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds on February 15 Roy G Hemmings' Motown and Philadelphia on Tour will be at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds on February 15

Messy, New Wolsey Studio, St George's Street, Ipswich, Saturday, February 15, 11am and 1.30pm

Multi-award-winning Zoo Co present this magical and visual story complete with original music, puppets, tap dancing and even a trip to the moon! The show is performed by a deaf and hearing cast with Sign Supported English. It has been created in partnership with ADHD Foundation and all performances are Relaxed Performances, which means if you need to stand up, sit down, wriggle around, leave or come back in, that's fine. There aren't any loud noises and the lights will stay on in the theatre so it won't be too dark.

The Bon Jovi Experience, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, Saturday, February 15, 7.30pm

If you're a Bon Jovi fan, now's your chance to see a top tribute band endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, who have performed all over the world to sell-out crowds. They will perform hits including Livin' On a Prayer, Always, It's My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, and many more.

Suffolk Science Festival, Bury St Edmunds, February 15-19

Suffolk Science Festival gets under way this weekend with Dr Ken's Suffolk Science Show, at 4.30pm on Saturday in the Guildhall, where champion juggler and scientist Dr Ken explores the scientific principles behind skilful circus tricks. He will be riding a unicycle, spinning and juggling, all in the name of science. The show is suitable for ages five upwards. There will also be an "All Things Slime" workshop in the cathedral from 2-2.45pm on Saturday, suitable for children aged five and over, and a wide range of other activities and trails over the week. For full details, visit the festival website.

Suffolk Youth Choir Workshop, Ipswich, February 15-16

Singers aged up to 21 are invited to come and sing with the new Suffolk Youth Choir, and take part in Suffolk County Music Service's Festival Concert, singing Orff's Carmina Burana at Snape Maltings Concert Hall on April 7. A Burana Bootcamp, led by Tom Appleton, will be held at Sidegate Primary School on Saturday and Northgate Arts Centre on Sunday, from 10am to 5pm on both days, followed by further rehearsals in April. For full details and to sign up, visit the Suffolk Youth Choir website.

Jim Davidson - Last Man Standing, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Sunday, February 16

The outrageous and often controversial comedy legend visits Ipswich this weekend on his latest tour of the UK in 2020, following the sell-out 'The People Fight Back' Tour. Who will he upset this time? Which battles will he win, which will he lose? One thing's for certain, Jim never retreats!

Spring Nature Trail, Snape Maltings, February 15 to April 15

To take part in this free children's activity, pick up a Nature Trail map from the Visitor Centre or Little Rascals and find some special friends around Snape Maltings. The trail ends in Little Rascals where there's a chance to complete fun activity sheets and enter a free prize draw. Little Rascals is also holding free storytelling sessions daily from 2-4pm from February 15-21, and free children's craft activities from 2-4pm from February 15-23.

Bressingham Half Term Opening, February 15-23. 11am-4pm daily

The popular attraction near Diss is opening its doors for half term, with one of its railways, the Fen line, running - the trains may be either diesel or steam. The Dad's Army exhibition hall will be open and the Gallopers roundabout will also be operating. The locomotive sheds will be closed and garden admission is not included. Prices are £5 for adults and £4 for children. Organisers are asking people to check their website's news section for updates during the cold and windy weather before visiting.