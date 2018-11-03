Video
Forget a Cosmopolitan, have you tried a Bubblegum Daiquiri or a butter toffee popcorn cocktail?
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 November 2018
Megan Aldous
Revolution's most popular cocktails Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
Archant
Cocktail lovers in Ipswich are spoilt for choice with expert mixologists on hand at the likes of Revolution, Coast to Coast and Cosy Club - but could these fruit concoctions save the bar industry?
Daniel Shearer, deputy manager at Revolution, said: “There definitely has been an increase in demand for cocktails in the last 12 months, and in the last six months it has remained steady.
“The whole climate is in decline at the moment and bars are struggling yet cocktails have still increased for us.”
Strawberry Woo Woo made with Ketel One and Absolute Raspberri Vodka, Teichenne Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purre and Cranberry Juice from Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
He listed the Strawberry Woo Woo, Pornstar Martini, Bubblegum Daiquiri, an Espresso Martini and a Blank Canvas as being the top five.
“Cocktails have moved to something we call disco cocktails those are the popular ones because they look good, they are bright, they are fruity and exciting.”
Pornstar Martini from Revolution made with Skyy Infusions Passion Fruit and Absolute Vanilla Vodka, Passion Fruit Puree, Sugar, Orange Juice. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
Samantha Haste, sales and events manager at the Old Cattle market bar, said Sex on the Bech and other traditional cocktails are included in the Disco section and added: “Everyone knows them, they are more traditional.”
American eatery Coast to Coast has also noticed the rise in demand for the alcoholic blends.
Bubblegum Daquri Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
Connor Rudland, manager of the restaurant, said: “I would say there has been an increase, I think the culture is getting better obviously it is always going to help here when we have ‘2for1’ deals on. But in general it is all picking up.”
