Try these 13 fun and festive weekend events - from light trails to fancy dress runs

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Looking for fun events this weekend? Choose from spectacular light trails and Christmas fairs, fancy dress runs through parks and a seaside sausage dog walk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fair, Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 24

One of Suffolk's biggest festive events is back this weekend, and expected to attract about 120,000 people. There will be more than 300 stalls, offering a huge range of food and drink and arts and crafts, as well as funfairs, live music, Santa in his grotto and lots more.

The stalls and entertainment will be set out along streets and in venues around the town. There will be various road closures and a park and ride and park and walk service will be available.

Rachael and Logan enjoyed the Stowmarket Christmas lights switch on in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rachael and Logan enjoyed the Stowmarket Christmas lights switch on in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

READ MORE - Everything you need to know about Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Stowmarket Christmas lights switch-on, Friday, November 22, 3-8pm

Christmas officially arrives in town this weekend, with a range of festivities. Santa and his reindeer will be at the museum, the Christmas Tree Festival will be launched at the parish church, and there will be an ice rink and festive market in the town,

There will be Christmas crafts at the library, mulled wine and an album launch at the John Peel Centre. Christmas music will start from 3pm, with live performances from 5pm onwards, including Serena Grant, Tilly Moses, Pop Chorus Choir, East Coast Collective and the stars of the Regal Theatre's Little Red Riding Hood panto. The big switch-on will happen at 7.30pm. There will be free parking in all Mid Suffolk District Council car parks in Stowmarket from 3pm onwards.

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk was rained off in October, but is hoping for better luck this weekend Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Southwold Sausage Dog walk was rained off in October, but is hoping for better luck this weekend Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Southwold Sausage Walk, Saturday, November 23, 10.30am

If you have a pet dachshund, Southwold is the place to be this weekend! The Southwold Sausage Walk has been rearranged this weekend, after the event was hit by high winds and torrential rain when it was originally scheduled in October.

Dogs and owners will meet in the Harbour Quay East Car Park at 10.30am. As well as the walk to the pier, there will be a range of stalls. Money raised will go to support the charity Dedicated to Dachshunds. For more details and to let organisers know you are going, visit the event page on Facebook.

Festive Long Melford, Saturday, November 23, 11-4.30pm

There will be steam engines at the Festive Long Melford event Picture: A.Longhurst There will be steam engines at the Festive Long Melford event Picture: A.Longhurst

A special afternoon will include vintage steam engines, Punch and Judy shows and Santa in his grotto. There will also be performances by the Long Melford and Boxted Silver Bands, the Green Dragon Morris, Pop Chorus singers and more.

The Christmas tree light switch-on will be at 4.30pm on the Little Green.

MoRun 2019, Chantry Park, Ipswich, Saturday, November 23, MiniMo Run, 9.30am, 5k MoRun, 10am, 10k MoRun, 10.10am

The MoRun is set to take place in Chantry Park, Ipswich on Saturday, November 23. Picture: BRAND NATION The MoRun is set to take place in Chantry Park, Ipswich on Saturday, November 23. Picture: BRAND NATION

A major run in aid of men's health will be in Ipswich this weekend, with runners encouraged to wear their best moustaches and fancy dress! MoRunning events raise money for the Movember Foundation, to help with a range of the biggest health issues faced by men. Online entries have closed, but you could still snap up a place on the day - if you want to, you're advised to arrive early, ideally between one and one-and-a-half hours before the start of your chosen event. Or go along and cheer the runners on. For more details, visit the event page.

I Can Run Ipswich Winter Runderland, Christchurch Park, Ipswich, Sunday, November 24, 10am-1pm

Another run is coming to Ipswich this weekend, and runners are welcome to don festive fancy dress to take part. Runners of all standards are welcome, including beginners. The event will be run around a 5k course through the park, but you can also take part in a 2.5k fun run. Runners will meet at the Westerfield Gate, For more details and to download an entry form, visit the website.

High Lodge Christmas Fayre, Hinton, Darsham, Saturday, November 23, 10-4pm

Local craft stalls, hot food, mulled wine and festive stalls will all be on offer at this festive event, with free entry and free parking. There will be a visit from not only Father Christmas, but also Mrs Christmas, with tickets available at the bar on the day. It will also be possible for children to take part in a photo shoot with a Winter Wonderland Express Train, including costume hire, which it is advisable to prebook.

The Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent, Saturday, November 23, 8pm

If you're looking for a fun girls night out for ages 18-plus only. this show could be the answer. The Dreamboys promise to be "hotter than ever", with a new show and UK tour. The two-hour show is ideal for hen nights and birthday parties. You can book via the Regent website.

Helmingham illuminated trail, November 23-December 8

The opening night, and other Saturdays during the trail, is already sold out, but you can still book tickets for later in the run. Visitors will cross the hall's drawbridge and enjoy mulled wine in the courtyard, before following a trail featuring thousands of lights. You can also toast marshmallows and visit the stable shops. Visitors are advised to dress up warmly and wear suitable footwear. The event will not be open on Mondays and Tuesdays.

READ MORE - Helmingham Hall creates illuminated garden trail for Christmas season

Ickworth Light Nights, November 22-December 6

Follow a sound and lights based trail through the National Trust property's Italianate gardens and Gothic Victorian-style stumpery. Evergreen trees will be lit up to cast a completely new light on the famous gardens. Artisan food and drink will be served from the West Wing cafe. You are advised to book tickets online with allocated time slots, but you are free to spend as long as you like exploring the gardens.

READ MORE - Ickworth unveils an illuminated winter wonderland

Ipswich Physicsfest, Northgate Arts Centre, Sunday, November 24, 1-5pm

This event aims to show that science can be fun, with no previous physics knowledge required! There will be a planetarium and a chance to try out some hands-on experiments, as well as witnessing some whizz-bang demonstrations. There will also be talks on topics including the physics of science fiction, and whether we have already seen evidence of alien intelligence in space. There's free admission and free parking.

Art Forms in Nature, Ipswich Art Gallery, November 23-February 23, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10am-5pm, Sundays 11am-5pm,

A touring exhibition of photography and art arrives in Ipswich this weekend, featuring 40 photogravures of natural forms by Karl Blossfeldt. The German photographer was celebrated by the Surrealists and early modernists for his pioneering close-up images of plants and flora. You can also see natural history illustrations from the Ipswich Museums collection, and works by local botanical illustrator Guy William Eves. Admission is free.

Christmas Snow Globe Workshop, Buttermarket Centre, Ipswich, Sunday, November 24, 11am-5pm

You can build your own snowglobe at this free workshop, and then take it home with you. Those taking part will need to register online or on the day. Suffolk Soul Singers will also perform live at the centre at 12 noon on Saturday. For more details, visit the Buttermarket Centre's website.